Wonderline -- Readers ask about Highway 34, federal relief dollars, making pizzelle

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Why isn’t Highway 34 open yet? What is going on? When is that construction project going to be finally finished?

A: This is a state project, but York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim told the commissioners he received an update from the state department of transportation and contractors this past week. He said contractors “are milling rough spots going west and they are putting in the dirt shoulders now. They are having issues getting paint (to do the surface markings). So now they have moved back the completion date to Oct. 31. They want to try to get it open before then with temporary markings, but that’s all I know.”

Q: Have the county commissioners appropriated any of the county’s federal COVID-relief dollars?

A: No. They haven’t discussed or decided how the money will be used and no projects using those dollars were included in the 2021-22 fiscal year’s budget.