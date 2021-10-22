Wonderline -- Readers ask about Highway 34, federal relief dollars, making pizzelle

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Why isn’t Highway 34 open yet? What is going on? When is that construction project going to be finally finished?
A: This is a state project, but York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim told the commissioners he received an update from the state department of transportation and contractors this past week. He said contractors “are milling rough spots going west and they are putting in the dirt shoulders now. They are having issues getting paint (to do the surface markings). So now they have moved back the completion date to Oct. 31. They want to try to get it open before then with temporary markings, but that’s all I know.”
Q: Have the county commissioners appropriated any of the county’s federal COVID-relief dollars?
A: No. They haven’t discussed or decided how the money will be used and no projects using those dollars were included in the 2021-22 fiscal year’s budget.
Q: Does anyone have a recipe for making pizzelle cookies on a waffle/pizzelle maker? I have my mother’s but no book with it. It has a waffle grate on one size to turn it over for a pizzelle grater. I haven’t seen a mix in the stores and you can order it but that takes time and money.
A: This is pretty much a consistent recipe we were able to find, going to a bunch of sources. This one seems to be the one that is the most tried and true. However, if someone wants to send in their family’s pizzelle recipe, we can run that in the Wonderline also.
So for our version of the base for pizzelle cookies:
Beat three large eggs, ¾ cup of sugar, 3/8 teaspoon of salt and one teaspoon of vanilla until well combined.
Stir in 1 ¾ cups of flour and two teaspoons of baking powder, mixing until smooth.
Then add eight tablespoons of melted butter, again mixing until smooth, the batter will be thick and soft.
Heat the pizzelle iron (or waffle iron). Make sure to grease the iron. As the iron heats, the batter will stiffen.
Cook the pizzelle – in general, they take between 45 seconds and 2 ½ minutes to brown.
Remove them from the iron and cool them on a rack. If desired, use a pair of scissors to trim any ragged edges.
Dust the cooled pizzelle with powdered sugar.
We also found these tips:
“Classic pizzelle are often flavored with anise extract or anise seed. Butter rum, lemon or rum flavors are also delicious. Simply add extract to the batter to taste. Start with ¼ teaspoon; amounts will vary a lot, depending on the strength of the extract.”
And – “the best way to grease your pizzelle iron is to dip a towel in vegetable oil and wipe it all over the iron’s interior plates. This helps avoid the sticky residue you may get from spraying the iron with non-stick spray.”
Q: I brought a whole bunch of green tomatoes into my house because we are going to dismantle our mess of a garden. Will they turn red?
A: As the Farmers Almanac says, tomatoes actually need warmth and not necessarily sun to ripen so bringing them inside will help them ripen especially if it’s cold outside.
They suggest not washing the tomatoes until it’s time to eat them.
They also suggest putting them in a paper bag and storing in a warm location – adding a ripe banana or an apple can speed things up.
Also if you have a good window sill where there is plenty of sunlight, put them there. The warmth of the sun will help.
Q: Where did Colin Powell grow up?
A: Colin Powell was born in Harlem, New York, on April 5, 1937. His parents, Luther and Maud Powell, were immigrants from Jamaica. While he was young, his family moved to the South Bronx in New York City.
Q: Which of the parks in York is the oldest?
A: According to history books, the oldest park in York is Harrison Park. In the beginning, this part had a pond where boat rides were taken and there was a pavilion where families held large gatherings. This part was the site of the early Chautauqua shows. The municipal outdoor pool was then located at Harrison.