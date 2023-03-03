The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Who takes over the mayor position in Henderson since Don Regier resigned from the elected position?

A: Connie Brown, Henderson’s village clerk, explained that Don Regier resigned from the position of Henderson Mayor for personal reasons.

“Corbin Tessman was the president of the council and assumed the position of mayor for the remainder of the term – there are two years left,” Brown explained.

She also provided a section of Henderson’s municipal code which addresses this type of vacancy, section 30.06.

It reads: “(A) Whenever a vacancy occurs in the office of Mayor, or in case of his or her disability or absence, the President of the Council shall exercise the office of Mayor for the unexpired term until such vacancy is filled or such disability is removed, or in case of temporary absence, until the Mayor returns. (B) When the successful candidate for Mayor shall be prevented from assuming office, the incumbent Mayor shall not be entitled to hold over the term, but such office shall automatically become vacant and the President of the Council shall exercise the office of Mayor until such vacancy is filled. (C) If the President of the Council shall for any cause assume the office of Mayor for the remainder of the unexpired term, there shall be a vacancy on the City Council which shall be filled as provided in § 30.05.”

Q: Do you have any information about a merger of some sort involving the Aurora Co-op and a group I think is called KAAPA?

A: This week, it was announced that KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC (KAAPA) and Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company (Aurora Co-op) have closed on a joint venture, forming a new company – KAAPA Partners Aurora, LLC. The new company now owns and operates the ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora.

KAAPA was formed as an ethanol company by a group of Nebraska farmers in 2001.

KAAPA is now the majority owner and operator of the facilities, with Aurora Cooperative retaining a minority interest in the new company. KAAPA Partners Aurora, LLC “intends to make significant investments in the ethanol and grain facilities with the goal of increasing production and efficiencies so that the ethanol plant may remain a destination for area farmers' corn for many years to come,” according to a press release provided by the new entity.

Chris Decker, Aurora Cooperative's chief executive officer said, "I am excited that we have closed the transaction so we can move forward with making needed investments in the facilities to increase efficiency and capacity. We are looking forward to working with KAAPA to improve and expand these facilities for our area farmers."

Chuck Woodside, KAAPA's chief executive officer, said, "We are excited to enter this partnership with Aurora Cooperative and look forward to expanding our customer base to the Aurora region. The collaboration with our existing plants, along with significant improvements to the facility will make this plant a great addition to KAAPA."

Q: I couldn’t believe it when I heard Southern California was in a blizzard warning. Has that ever happened before? And if it has, when was the last time?

A: It’s extremely rare. The last time that happened in Southern California was in 1989.

Q: When was Joe Biden first elected to the U.S. Senate?

A: Joe Biden was elected to the United States Senate in 1972.

Q: Can you tell me where the old (now non-existent) town of Houston was in York County? I know this has run in the Wonderline before and I’m doing some research for a family project. If you could do that again, that would be great. Thank you.

A: According to a York County history book, details about old town in York County were written by a woman named Marion MaCoy a number of years ago.

She wrote, of this town called Houston, Nebraska, “The general store was run by Mrs. Reamer along with the post office and Carson Reamer was the depot agent. William Florer had a blacksmith shop near his home. Homer Koons operated the elevator. The grain was hauled in by horse and wagon.

“The stockyard was a busy place through the 1920s. People would drive the cattle and hogs into the stockyards to be shipped out. If the famer didn’t have his livestock loaded when the train arrived, they would wait until they were in and loaded so they would on the Omaha Market the next day.

“The school, District 24, was located there. There were as many as 30 pupils in attendance. There was one teacher for grades one through eight.

“In 1935, Lou Jurs built a blacksmith shop there and was a well known blacksmith for many years.”

Houston was platted in 1887. It was named for Joseph D. Houston, a pioneer settler. A post office was established at Houston in 1887 and remained in operation until it was discontinued in 1928.

The location of Houston was northeast of York and northwest of Waco, according to a Rand McNally map from the 1800s.

Q: I was sad to hear about President Carter’s health this week. It got me to thinking – when did Miss Lillian die?

A: Lillian Carter, the mother of President Jimmy Carter – also known as Miss Lillian – passed away on Oct. 30, 1983, at the age of 85.