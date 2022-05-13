Wonderline -- Readers ask about graduation song, election signs, city council

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I’ve been to a lot of graduations in the last week or so and was wondering why “Pomp and Circumstance” is the official graduation march.

A: We found an interview done by NPR which explained this very topic.

They say Sir Edward Elgar composed the song. The title comes from a line in Shakespeare’s “Othello” which is “Pride, pomp and circumstance of glorious war.” The song was written in 1901. But it wasn’t originally intended for graduations. Elgar’s march was used for the coronation of King Edward VII.

It first became associated with graduations in 1905, when it was played as Elgar received an honorary doctorate from Yale University, but it was played as a recessional, not as a processional, at the ceremony.

After Yale used it, Princeton used it, then Columbia. Eventually everyone started using it. It just became the thing that had to be played at graduations and it’s become a long-standing tradition.

Q: Now that the Primary Election is over, how long can political signs still be posted all over?

A: Political signs must be removed within 10 days of an election.

Q: Why was a special meeting of the York City Council held this past week?

A: Thursday’s gathering of the city council was with department heads as they begin the process of formulating the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. This process will last all summer and culminate in late August/early September.

Q: Is a public sidewalk in front of a residence to be maintained by the homeowner or by the city? I am referring to uneven sidewalks. If someone trips and falls due to an uneven public sidewalk, who is liable?

A: Sidewalks in front of residences are the responsibility of that property owner. Whoever owns the residential property is responsible for the upkeep of the sidewalk. If a sidewalk is on public property, it is the responsibility of the government entity that owns it. And the liability lies with the responsible party.

Q: Before the legislature adjourned for the season, there was quite a bit of talk about what we are going to do with our large prison population. Can you tell me how many inmates there are in Nebraska?

A: Latest figures show there are approximately 11,000 inmates in Nebraska. About 5,100 are in state prisons; another 3,300 reside in local jails; 1,600 are in a federal prison outside the state; and 470 are in youth detention. Roughly 200 inmates are in facilities receiving treatment for mental illness.

Q: I recently heard that a congregation purchased the Church of the Nazarene in York. What is the history of that old structure?

A: The York Church of the Nazarene was organized as a result of a tent meeting conducted by District Superintendent Rev. Q. A. Deck, back in 1913.

Historical accounts show that at the time of the organization, “property was secured at the southeast corner of Eighth Street and Platte Avenue. The original church building was a one room school house located on the alley, on Eighth Street. The parsonage, a small house, was originally on the corner. It was moved back to the alley and the Church of the Nazarene was built on the corner sometime during Rev. A.R. McDonald’s pastorate between 1925 and 1927.”

Local historians said, in the book “Yesterday and Today,” that the original records had been lost, so the identities and number of the charter members are unfortunately not known. What they did know was that Herman Thorne attended the church in 1914, did some lay preaching and was probably one of the charter members. And a woman named Susie Echleberry was also a charter member. And there were some (when the history book was written) who remembered attending services in a tent in the location where the McCloud Hotel was later built.

The church remained at the corner of Eighth and Platte until larger and more adequate facilities were necessary. In the fall of 1948, the present building at Eleventh Street and Beaver Avenue was completed. A large number of members and friends marched from the old building to the new edifice on Sunday morning, November, 1948, just before Thanksgiving.

“Through faith, sacrifice and hard work on the part of the members and friends, the indebtedness of the building was paid and the mortgage burning service was conducted by Dr. Whitcomb Harding, the district superintendent, on Oct. 1, 1961. In August of 1963, the final payment was made on the parsonage,” wrote Mary Anne Miller in the “Yesterday and Today” historical account.

Q: Thank you so much for saluting our nurses with those 10 stories honoring local people that you published last week. That was so cool! I saw on the front of the paper that local judges helped pick the top ten from the nominations. Can you tell us who the judges were or is that a secret? I just wanted to know because I want to thank them for their time in doing that.

A: York News-Times Publisher Carrie Colburn says the judges were Kim Mortensen from Cornerstone Bank, Linda Lorenzen (a retired nurse) and Kay Epp (also a retired nurse).

Q: In the old days of York County, there was a country school called Rose Valley. I’m doing some research regarding some family history and there is a reference to this school. Does it still exist? Do you have any access to any information about this school?

A: We found a reference to this school in county history books.

School District 27 (Rose Valley) was originally located on the John Tracy land on Section 24, Range 4, Township 10, in the Brown Precinct. The school was in the middle of that section on the south side of the road, near the town of Charleston (Charleston no longer exists as a town).

Two people who taught at the school were listed as Nell Clark and Faye Culbertson.

When the country schools consolidated with other country schools, the Rose Valley School property was sold to Bryce Tracy. He placed the school building on his farm which was in Section 13, Township 10, R4, on the southwest corn. It was noted in history books that Bryce Tracy had attended the school when he was five years old, in 1901.

Eventually, Tracy sold the land and the school to N.W. Kroeker. Mr. Kroeker moved the school to Section 17, on the Anna Kroeker farm (in the Henderson Precinct) five miles south of the Tracy farm. Mr. Kroeker used the school house for storage.

During a storm, lightning struck the school structure and it burned to the ground.

In an account written by Edna Babcock, a listing of students who had attended the school was provided. Maybe this listing will prove valuable to the person who asked the question. They were: Gladys Hockom, Leonard Faustman, Edna Wessels, Bernhard Peters, Steward Hockom, Sidney Laural Babcock, Hilda Wessels, Loyal Rhoads, Clarence Hockom, George Nobel, Thelma Saville, Mary Tracy, Everett Tracy, Dan Nobel, Marie Gerlits, Mabel Saville, Audrey Babcock, Raymond Parker and Celestins Gerlits.