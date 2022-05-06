Wonderline -- Readers ask about golf carts in other towns, abortion in Nebraska, streets

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: The city attorney provided the city council some information about the allowance of golf carts on city streets in other towns. Can you give us that information?

A: This is a comparison of ATV/UTV ordinances adopted by similar cities in Nebraska, provided to the city council by York City Attorney Charley Campbell:

Columbus: Permits UTVs to be operated on city streets, but does not permit the operation of ATVs including golf carts. Occupants of a UTV are required to utilize an occupant protection system (lap belt and shoulder belt) and a child restraint system.

David City: Permits ATVs and UTVs to be operated on city streets with posted speed limits of 30 miles per hour or less. Operators are required to be at least 21 years of age. The operation of golf carts is permitted by persons aged 16 and over and is allowed on streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less, but the golf cart may not be operated at a speed in excess of 20 miles per hour. The golf cart is required to be equipped with a slow moving vehicle emblem on the rear of the vehicle.

Fremont: Similar to Columbus, allows UTVs to be operated on city streets, but does not permit ATVs including golf carts to be operated on any city street. UTVs are required to have roll bars installed and to have an occupant protection system (lap belt and shoulder belt) for all occupants and a child restraint system. The operation of a UTV is only permitted on streets posted with a 30 miles per hour speed limit or less.

Nebraska City: Allows ATVs and UTVs to be operated on streets posted with a 30 miles per hour speed limit or less. Golf carts are only permitted to be operated for travel to and from the Wildwood Municipal Golf Course by persons who intend to play golf on the municipal golf course. Operators of ATVs are required to wear a helmet and are limited to a single passenger. Operators of UTVs are required to wear a seat belt or a helmet. ATVs and UTVs are required to be registered with a $100 annual registration fee.

Norfolk: Permits the operation of UTVs, but does not permit the operation of ATVs including golf carts on city streets. UTVs are required to be operated on streets rated at speed limits of 30 miles per hour or less. UTVs are required to be equipped with brake and turn signal lights.

Scottsbluff: ATVs and UTVs are permitted to operate on city streets with posted speed limits of 30 miles per hour or less. Trailers are not allowed to be attached to an ATV or UTV. All occupants are required to wear a helmet. A registration fee of $25 is required.

Seward: Ordinance permits the operation of ATVs and UTVs and matches the requirements and provisions of the state statutes.

Q: With this situation unfolding regarding Roe vs. Wade, will the governor be calling for a special legislative session regarding abortion?

A: Two days ago, the Associated Press reported: “A spokeswoman for Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says the Republican governor likely won’t decide whether to call a special legislative session focused on abortion until the U.S. Supreme Court releases its official opinion on the issue. Ricketts has said Nebraska needs to be ready to outlaw abortion and he strongly supported a bill this year that would have automatically done so if the high court gives states that option. The bill ultimately failed, however, after opponents blocked it with a filibuster and it’s questionable whether a special session held this year at extra taxpayer expense would produce a different outcome.”

Q: There has been some crack sealing and patching going on along Grant and Lincoln Avenues, but some of those areas are now rough. Are those going to be left that way?

A: That work was preparation work before a new asphalt layer will be put down this summer. Those patched spots will be cover with a smooth layer of asphalt when the project is completed.

Q: How long do you have to stay stopped behind a school bus when it is stopped?

A: As long as the stop arm is extended from a school bus, drivers cannot proceed forward.

Q: There has been no mention of COVID (thankfully) in the newspaper for weeks. That said, I was just curious if we are still having COVID cases in York County or if it’s just gone.

A: The latest information from the Four Corners Health Department says there were 14 lab confirmed cases, in the last seven days, in the entire Four Corners Health District (all four counties). Information for individual counties is not available. Furthermore, during a community sector briefing on Thursday, Jim Ulrich (CEO of York General Health Care Services) said the health system here has not seen any issues related to COVID at all in recent days.

All good news.

Q: A month or so ago, in Melanie Wilkinson’s column, she mentioned some information given to her by a friend regarding which vegetables should grow together in a garden and which shouldn’t. Could you give us that information again?

A: Sure.

According to that Omaha World Herald article from the 1980s, here is a list of plants that should not be planted near each other:

• Beans and onions

• Beets and pole beans

• Anyone from the cabbage family and the crew of tomatoes, pole beans and strawberries

• Carrots and dill

• Sweet corn and the duo of Chinese cabbage and tomatoes

• Cucumbers and sage

• Onions and the team of beans and peas

• Peas obviously hate onions, as well as garlic

• Potatoes can’t be around tomatoes and squash