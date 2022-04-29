Wonderline -- Readers ask about golf carts in Columbus, chickens, speeding and signs

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: During a recent city council meeting, someone from the audience claimed golf carts are allowed on the streets of Columbus and there have been no issues with their use there. Is that entirely true? I drive through Columbus quite often and I have yet to see any golf carts running up and down the streets in Columbus.

A: We enlisted the help of the news team at our sister newspaper, The Columbus Telegram, and the findings are that UTVs – which are specifically designed as UTVs (with taillights, headlights and other safety measures like regular cars) are allowed. However, golf carts are not and upon contacting the mayor there, Columbus reporters say no one has expressed any interest in allowing golf carts on the streets of Columbus.

There are also a lot of regulations regarding all-terrain and utility vehicles in the town’s municipal code, that mostly pertain to their use for snow removal and for working in the parks.

Section 71.014 of the Columbus City Code says the following:

(A) All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) shall not include utility type vehicles (UTVs) which are described in § 70.001. ATVs are hereby prohibited from being operated on any public property, street, alley, sidewalk, golf course, or park.

(B) Public parks. ATVs may be used in public parks upon meeting the following criteria.

(1) All operators must be 16 years of age or older.

(2) All operators must possess a valid driver's license.

(3) The ATVs must be used in the City parks only for the operation and maintenance of the park facilities.

(4) All individuals or entities using the ATVs for the above purposes must carry their own insurance on the vehicle and fully hold harmless the City from any liability arising out of the use and operation of the ATVs.

(5) Any individual or entity which desires to operate an ATV in public parks as permitted above shall make written request to the Board of Parks Commissioners for approval.

(C) Use in golf courses. Any individual or entity which desires to operate an ATV in City golf courses shall make written request to the Park Board for approval.

(D) Use for snow removal.

(1) ATVs may be used for snow removal from public sidewalks upon meeting the following criteria.

(a) All individuals or entities must carry their own insurance on the vehicles and fully hold harmless the City from any liability arising out of the use and operation of the ATVs.

(b) The ATV must weigh a minimum of 500 pounds dry weight.

(c) The use of the ATV shall be restricted to their work site and must be transported between work sites; they may not be driven between work sites unless properly registered and licensed.

(d) One permit issued per ATV, and the permit number shall be prominently displayed upon the ATV. The ATVs headlights and taillights shall be operable and in use during the times that the snow removal is occurring.

(2) Any individual or entity which desires to operate an ATV for snow removal purposes shall make written request to the City Police Department for a permit allowing the use, which permit shall be issued upon the applicant meeting the above criteria.

(3) With respect to the insurance on the ATV, the City shall be named as an additional insured and shall be insured in a face amount of not less than $250,000, with proof of insurance accompanying the application.

(4) The use of the ATV to clean sidewalks shall be limited to within 24 hours from and after the conclusion of the snowstorm which deposited snow upon the sidewalks to be cleaned.

(E) Agricultural purposes. ATVs may be used on public roads when the operation is incidental to the vehicle's use for agricultural purposes upon meeting the following criteria:

(1) The operation only occurs between the hours of sunrise and sunset;

(2) Any person operating an ATV on a public road shall have a valid Class "O" operator's license or a farm permit as provided in Neb. RS 60-4,126;

(3) The ATV shall not be operated at a speed in excess of 30 mph;

(4) The ATV must weigh a minimum of 900 pounds dry weight;

(5) When operated on a public road, the headlight and taillight of the vehicle shall be on and the vehicle shall be equipped with a bicycle safety flag which extends not less than five feet above ground attached to the rear of the vehicle. The bicycle safety flag shall be triangular shape with an area of not less than 30 square inches and shall be day-glow in color;

(6) All individuals or entities must carry their own insurance on the vehicles and fully hold harmless the City from any liability arising out of the use and operation of the ATVs;

(7) Use of the ATV shall be restricted to their work site, however, the ATV can be driven between work sites upon full compliance with all of the requirements of this division;

(8) One permit shall be issued per ATV and the permit number shall be prominently displayed on the ATV;

(9) Any individual or entity which desires to operate an ATV for agricultural purposes shall make written request to the Police Department for a permit allowing the use; the permit shall be issued upon the applicant meeting the above criteria; and

(10) With respect to insurance on the ATV, the City shall be named as an additional insured and shall be insured in the face amount of not less than $250,000, with proof of insurance accompanying the application.

Q: From my early morning walks through York, I am aware of at least a dozen residences that harbor chickens/roosters. There are chickens free ranging in the street outside our public library. What are the restrictions/laws pertaining to raising livestock in residential areas in York? This question has never received a concise answer from Wonderline.

A: Section 7-3 of York’s municipal code says that (a) “No person, whether as owner, bailee, keeper or custodian shall keep or maintain any horse, mule, sheep, goat, or rabbit within one hundred (100) feet of any part of any building used by another as a residence or place of dwelling or place of business; provided, no swine or bovine shall be kept or maintained within the corporate limits of the city.

(b) “No person, whether as owner, bailee, keeper or custodian shall keep or maintain any chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, or any similar fowl within fifty (50) feet of any part of any building used by another as a residence, a place of dwelling or a place of business.

(c) “The restrictions set forth in subsections (a) and (b) of this section, shall not be construed to apply to the use or employment of any building or premises now or hereafter erected or existing in the city if temporarily used for the weighing, loading or unloading of fowls of any description, immediately preceding or during transportation; nor shall the foregoing restrictions be construed to prevent the processing of animals or fowls, already slaughtered, for commercial purposes.

(d) “Any use of property within the city that complied with the requirements of this section and any amendments to the section shall be allowed to continue as long as the use of such property complies with any applicable requirements contained in the City Zoning Ordinance. However, the use of such property shall only be allowed to continue to the extent that the property was used at the time of the enactment of this ordinance or amendment of the ordinance, and no expansion of such use shall be permitted.”

Q: Why is no one writing tickets to people for not using their blinkers and speeding on the streets of York? I see it every day from north to south on the streets. There are speed limits. I have seen it with my own eyes.

A: The lists of disposed cases that go through York County Court show dozens upon dozens of citations and fines given to motorists who have been caught speeding and violating traffic laws in the city. Perhaps officers weren’t present each time this reader witnessed these infractions, but the disposed list case shows that tickets are being written and fines are being imposed.

Q: I have a question. If there are regulations pertaining to political signs on right-of-way areas, why do I see other signs for real estate and job opportunities on these right-of-way areas? Do these regulations pertain to all signs?

A: Yes. The regulations calling for permission from property owners and not having signs in the public right-of-way pertain to all types of signs.

Q: With this bird flu going around in Nebraska, what are people with chickens supposed to watch for in order to realize their birds might have it? I have a few chickens and have no idea what to look for.

A: According to the Lincoln Journal Star, in an earlier story, with avian influenza having been discovered in Nebraska, poultry producers have been warned by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to be on the lookout for the disease.

The department of agriculture says symptoms of avian flu in poultry include: a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; uncoordinated movements; and diarrhea. The disease can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any symptoms and it can survive for weeks in contaminated environments. The department of agriculture also says poultry producers large and small should monitor their flocks for symptoms of avian flu, review and maintain their biosecurity activities, and notify the department immediately if they suspect any problems.

Q: Last weekend, I attended my son’s FFA closing event for the year and I was just wondering when FFA was created. I’m so glad my kids have been involved in FFA – my husband and I were also, so it seems to have been an institution for a long time now.

A: The Future Farmers of America was founded by a group of young farmers in 1928. Their mission was to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population. They also wanted to teach youngsters that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting – it’s a science, business and an art.

Q: Can you tell me where the rural residents and residents in small towns in York will be going to the polls this year?

A: Voters in the Stewart and Thayer precincts will cast their ballots at the Gresham Fire Hall.

Those in Morton, Arborville, Bradshaw and Lockridge precincts will vote at the 4-H building on the York County Fairgrounds.

The Waco Community Building will be the polling location for voters living in the New York, Waco, Beaver and West Blue precincts.

Residents in the Leroy and Baker precincts will vote in the basement of the York County Courthouse.

Voters from the Brown and Henderson precincts will cast their ballots at the Henderson City Hall.

People from the Hays and McFadden precincts will vote at the McCool Community Hall.

Q: Will York voters again be casting their ballots at the city auditorium, now that the renovation work there is done? I just remembered that we voted at the convention center in 2020 because the auditorium was under construction at that time.

A: York County Clerk Kelly Turner says yes, voting will return to the auditorium.

Q: Can’t the local law enforcement and county board members say no to all these expensive bills that jail inmates are racking up?

A: State law requires for the medical care of jail inmates to take place and for the county to pay for it. So county officials’ hands are tied in that aspect. There are also the issues of jail standards and liability if local law enforcement would not respond to inmates’ medical/dental/mental issues. One thing local officials can do is negotiate for Medicare-level billing, which they have done with several medical institutions, which has slightly reduced the cost to the county.

Q: One of the candidates for county commissioner has a mailing address of Polk. Is he actually a resident of York County? I’d hate to see another mess like two years ago when someone’s residency wasn’t confirmed before they ran for office.

A: There is a candidate for county commissioner whose mailing address is rural Polk. He is a resident of York County and District 3.