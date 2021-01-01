Wonderline -- Readers ask about gift certificates, COVID and commissioner

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Can gift certificates have expiration dates? I’ve purchased several local gift certificates and they had written in expiration dates on them.
A: State statute 69-1305.03 says the following:
(a) A gift certificate or gift card which is not assessed any fees and does not have an expiration date shall not be presumed to be abandoned.
(b) A gift certificate or gift card which contains an expiration date or requires any type of post-sale finance charge or fee which is unredeemed for a period of three years from the date of issuance shall be presumed abandoned.
(c) A gift certificate or gift card issued prior to November 2, 2006, which contains an expiration date or requires any type of post-sale finance charge or fee and has not been redeemed shall not be presumed abandoned if the issuer's policy and practice as of July 1, 2006, is to waive all post-sale charges or fees and to honor such gift certificate or gift card, at no additional cost to the holder whenever presented at full face value or the value remaining after any applicable purchases, expiration date notwithstanding. A written notice of such policy and practice shall be posted conspicuously by July 1, 2006, in not smaller than ten-point type, at each site in all Nebraska locations at which the issuer distributes or redeems a gift certificate or gift card.
(d) In the case of a gift certificate or gift card, the amount presumed abandoned is the face amount of the certificate or card itself, less the total amount of any applicable purchases and fees.
(e) A gift certificate or gift card subject to a fee shall contain a statement clearly and conspicuously printed on it stating whether there is a fee, the amount of the fee, how often the fee will occur, that the fee is triggered by inactivity of the gift certificate or gift card, and when the fee will be assessed. The statement may appear on the front or back of the gift certificate or gift card in a location where it is visible to a purchaser prior to the purchase.
(f) A gift certificate or gift card subject to an expiration date shall contain a statement clearly and conspicuously printed on the gift certificate or gift card stating the expiration date. The statement may appear on the front or back of the gift certificate or gift card in a location where it is visible to a purchaser prior to the purchase.
(g) This section does not apply to a general-use prepaid card.
Q: I keep hearing about this new variant of COVID-19 on television. Are the symptoms different than the original COVID-19?
A: We have looked at numerous sources and it appears, according to the World Health Organization, that the symptoms remain the same.
Q: What parts of California are now under a stay-at-home order again?
A: California is broken into regions where health officials consider the hospitalization rate to determine if the stay-at-home orders should remain in effect, start again or be ended.
The two regions now under stay-at-home orders are classified as Southern California and San Joaquin Valley.
Q: What percent of York County’s population has had COVID-19?
A: According to the most recent population numbers and the most recent cumulative case numbers, nearly 10 percent of the county’s population has had COVID-19. The rate at this point is 9.88.
Q: Why is it that the county clerk, county treasurer and county attorney choose the new person to be appointed to the vacant county commissioner seat?
A: It is mandated by state law.
Q: Has the new year always been celebrated in January and have there always been New Year’s celebrations?
A: The earliest recording of a new year celebration is believed to have been in Mesopotamia in 2000 B.C., and was celebrated around the time of the vernal equinox, in mid-March. A variety of other dates tied to the seasons were also used by various ancient cultures. The Egyptians, Phoenicians and Persians began their new year with the fall equinox and the Greeks celebrated it on the winter solstice.
The early Roman calendar designated March 1 as the new year. The calendar had just 10 months, beginning with March.
The first time the new year was celebrated on Jan. 1 was in Rome in 153 BC. The new year was moved from March to January because that was the beginning of the civil year.
In 46 BC, Julius Caesar introduced a new solar-based calendar that was a vast improvement on the ancient Roman calendar, which was a lunar system that had become wildly inaccurate over the years. The Julian calendar decreed that the new year would occur with Jan. 1, and it became the consistently observed start of the new year.
Q: I saw that the community center in York is going to be closed for a good part of this year. What, exactly, type of work will be done there during this time?
A: The community center, as explained this week by Cheree Folts, director of York’s Park and Recreation Department, will be closed Feb. 26 until about Aug. 1 (the completion date is tentative). The renovation project will include asbestos removal throughout the building, installation of a new HVAC system, fire sprinklers, second basketball court exit and new filtration, circulation and plumbing for the swimming pool.