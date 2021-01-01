Wonderline -- Readers ask about gift certificates, COVID and commissioner

(c) A gift certificate or gift card issued prior to November 2, 2006, which contains an expiration date or requires any type of post-sale finance charge or fee and has not been redeemed shall not be presumed abandoned if the issuer's policy and practice as of July 1, 2006, is to waive all post-sale charges or fees and to honor such gift certificate or gift card, at no additional cost to the holder whenever presented at full face value or the value remaining after any applicable purchases, expiration date notwithstanding. A written notice of such policy and practice shall be posted conspicuously by July 1, 2006, in not smaller than ten-point type, at each site in all Nebraska locations at which the issuer distributes or redeems a gift certificate or gift card.