Wonderline -- Readers ask about garbage, vehicles, stop signs, taxes

If there is a problem with a broken-down vehicle sitting on a street, the reader should probably call the police department to report it is there.

Q: If there is a no-stop sign intersection in York where, really, there needs to be four stop signs, how could someone make that happen?

A: If someone has an unsafe intersection in mind, they should contact city hall. If the request is warranted, a traffic/speed study would be required, the results of which would be presented to the city council. Any new regulatory signage must be authorized by the city council.

Q: When was it that the local city sales tax became the main source of funds for operations?

A: That began in the fiscal year of 2001-2002.

Q: I see sometimes that someone is caught with a bunch of marijuana and they are given a second charge of not having a “drug tax stamp.” What does that mean?

A: Nebraska’s drug tax stamp law says that people hauling drugs through Nebraska are required by law to buy stamps to affix on the packages – even though the drugs are illegal in the first place. The stamp doesn’t legalize the transport, but it’s illegal to not have it.