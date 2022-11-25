Wonderline -- Readers ask about garbage, lights and Thanksgiving

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: When someone dumps garbage and old items in the ditches out in the country, as I see often when I’m driving out in the rural area, who has to clean that up?

A: That duty unfortunately falls on the road crews who work for the county. It is also up to them to dispose of the items by taking them to the landfill.

Q: Since the traffic light at Lincoln Ave and 8th Street is still not functioning correctly, I have a concern for the school children crossing the street after school. There are several students from Emmanuel Lutheran School that are crossing between 3:15 and 3:45. I have seen them in dangerous situations because of cars that are not stopping or that are rolling through at the flashing light/stop sign. It would be awful if one of these kids would get hit. I know we would hope that every car passing through town would stop, but that can’t be guaranteed. Would it be possible to place a police officer there to do traffic control during that time period on school days? I understand that the officers are busy, but what would be do if one of the students ended up being hit by a car because there was no enforcement? Thank you for your attention to this concern.

A: York Police Chief Ed Tjaden explained, “The York Police Department is always concerned about pedestrian and traffic concerns — especially those involving our community’s children. We have generated what we refer to as a ‘patrol request’ and will have officers in the area as consistently as possible; we are addressing the issue and communicating with other city departments about it. With supply chain issues slowing local repairs and long term street improvement projects on the calendar, we ask local drivers to slow down, look twice, and be particularly vigilant and safe in areas where pedestrians cross and children are present.”

Chief Tjaden provided his response – and shortly afterward, York Public Works Director James Paul informed the city council that the needed parts have arrived and the traffic light in question was to be fixed in the very near future.

Q: Where did the cranberry tradition as part of Thanksgiving dinner come from? Why do we have to have cranberries in some form on Thanksgiving?

A: It is believed that the pilgrims and the American Indians ate cranberries at the first Thanksgiving in 1621. Cranberries are native to the United States. The American Indians would use it for not only old fabric dye and medicine, but they would mix deer meat and mashed cranberries to make pemmican. Pemmican was their main source of food. Now, Americans consume over 400 million pounds of cranberries year, 20 percent of that is during Thanksgiving week. There are multiple ways Americans consume cranberries including: cranberry bread, salsa, sauce and juice. They are considered as a superfood with their high antioxidant properties and vitamins which help cleanse the body after a Thanksgiving meal.

Q: My co-workers and I were talking and we want to adopt a family with the Adopt A Family program. Who do we talk to about doing that?

A: Anyone interested in adopting a family should call the York News-Times business office at 362-4478 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. They can ask for YNT program coordinators Cheri Knoell or Tammi Eikenhorst.

Q: Where did the Thanksgiving pumpkin pie tradition come from?

A: The pumpkin pie tradition originally came from pilgrims in 1620. Before pumpkin pie, they would use it for pumpkin bread and pumpkin ale. They would also use it for stews. In 1653, pumpkin pie recipes were appearing in cookbooks. Then in 1796, American Cookery was written and released by Amelia Simmons who recognized pumpkin pie as Thanksgiving staple.

Q: When did the theory and term of “Black Friday” start?

A: The day’s name originated in Philadelphia, where it originally was used to describe the heavy and disruptive pedestrian and vehicle traffic which would occur on the day after Thanksgiving. Use of the term started before 1961 and we began to see broader use outside Philadelphia around 1975.

Later, an alternative explanation was made that retailers traditionally operated at a financial loss (“in the red”) from January through November, and “Black Friday” indicates the point at which retailers begin to turn a profit, or “in the black.”

Q: I appreciate the efforts put forth by the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses for Shop Small Saturday. Where did that idea originate?

A: Small Business Saturday first hit the internet in 2010. It began as a hashtag to promote shopping at small businesses on a given Saturday, which promoted following a business’ social media age. A year later, the United States Senate passed a resolution of support. Since then, it has been widely recognized and promoted on the local level.

Q: After the queen died, all we heard about was Charles becoming king and all the British protocol, etc. Recently, we haven’t heard a word about any of it. Will there be a big coronation of Charles as King with all the pomp and circumstance? And when will that happen?

A: King Charles’ coronation is to take place on May 6, 2023.

It will take place at Westminster Abbey and officials have said it will be the “symbolic high point” of his accession.