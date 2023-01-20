Wonderline -- Readers ask about garbage, COVID, term limits

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: What is the law regarding properties in disarray in York, where there is garbage and appliances and with all sorts of problems because it is not being maintained?

A: Municipal code calls for properties to be maintained, for health hazards to be eliminated, for garbage to be taken away from properties, for junk vehicles to not be on residential lawns, etc.

The city does issue warnings to residents, giving them an opportunity to clean up their properties and if the property owners do not respond, sometimes citations are issued. There have also been properties that eventually were taken to court over matters and some properties have been cleaned up by the city with liens placed on the properties for that purpose.

If there is a big problem that needs to be addressed, residents can contact the city offices or the city police department. Officials will then begin the process of working with the property owner/tenant/resident to address the problems.

Q: Not that anyone seems to care any longer, but I was just curious as to whether or not we have a lot of COVID cases here. Since the public reporting stopped and everyone has pretty much moved on with their lives, I was curious as to whether it’s still going around.

A: According to the latest information from the Four Corners Health Department, this health district is in the yellow zone – moderate risk – which is a low risk zone. In the last seven-day reporting period, there were 15 cases in the entire district reported to the health department. The actual number could have been higher because a lot of people now take home tests and don’t report their findings to the health department any longer. There are also people who are not symptomatic or may have thought they just had a cold, as an example.

Q: I also asked a COVID-related question this week about case numbers. So I thought I’d send in one more – has the number of people vaccinated against COVID ever gone over the 60% mark for York County or the district as a whole?

A: No.

The following are the percentages of the total population that are fully vaccinated, by county and as a health district, according to the Four Corners Health Department.

• Butler County: 52.18%

• Polk County: 48.71%

• Seward County: 54.87%

• York County: 56.01%

• Four Corners District: 53.95%

Q: From a story I read this past week, it looks like the current state lawmakers want to push for a longer term limits this year. Whose idea was that?

A: According to coverage from the Unicameral, 40 state senators have signed on to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to serve a third consecutive four-year term in the legislature.

The proposal came from Sen. Robert Dover of Norfolk, which people say carries enough support to appear on the 2024 general election ballot.

Dover, who was appointed to fill the District 19 legislative seat vacated by Rep. Mike Flood last summer, said the idea emerged from discussions with legislative staff, lobbyists and current and former senators.

If approved by voters, the measure would extend the time a senator could serve consecutively from eight years to 12 years – an extension several lawmakers have said would result in better legislative outcomes over time.

Q: In local stories, I sometimes read that the judge “issued a bench warrant because of failure to appear.” What does that mean?

A: If a defendant does not appear for a crucial court hearing, such as an arraignment, change of plea or sentencing, they are in non-compliance with the court and the presiding judge has the option of revoking their bond and issuing a warrant for their arrest, from the bench.

Q: Do any local schools collect Campbell’s soup labels?

A: If any local schools collect these labels, they can contact the Wonderline and we will provide the information to readers next week or as soon as we receive that information.