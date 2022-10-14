Wonderline -- Readers ask about food pantry, bridge and unicameral

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I’ve asked this question before but haven’t seen the answer if it has previously been published. There is a little free food pantry on the southeast corner of the York Leisure Home. I’m interested to know who is in charge of this. I have stopped by to contribute items and it is obvious that others are also contributing items. The little cabinet is in very precarious condition -- very wobbly and it could use a coat of paint. I think it’s a great idea, but I think it needs repair or a bit of an upgrade.

A: We have been unable to find the answer to this question. If anyone knows who is in charge of the little free food pantry, they can contact the Wonderline and we will pass along the information. It appears individuals would like to help, if they knew who to talk to.

Q: Has the city taken bids for the Blackburn Bridge yet? I’m just curious as to when that project will happen.

A: The city has received seven bids for this project, according to an update provided to the city council last week by York Public Works Director James Paul. He said a recommended bid will be presented to the council for consideration at that time.

Q: I love Nebraska’s uniqueness in that we have the only Unicameral in the nation. I’m just curious as to how this structure came to be.

A: According to historians and the official Nebraska government website, George Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who settled in McCook, “wore out two sets of tires while he drove throughout the state campaigning for the measure. He said the two-house system was outdated, inefficient and unnecessary.”

Norris’ influence and the Depression summoned enough supporters for an overwhelming decision to make Nebraska’s the only one-house legislature in the country. The vote was 286,086 for and 193,152 against.

The Unicameral was implemented and officially established in 1937.

Q: How old is the institution of York High School?

A: The historical account of York says the start of the first high school here can be traced to 1871 when Judge Montgomery taught the first school in the county, in the old county house near the Blodgett Hotel. The next year, a new school house was put up on the site. In two years, the school outgrew its quarters and the Congregational Academy was rented.

A new brick building was erected just behind the little frame school house in 1881. The first graduating high school class was in 1884.

Q: There are so many yard signs right now – political, those advertising siding and roofing companies. I see a lot of them are just right up next to the pavement. Aren’t those supposed to be moved back?

A: Yard signs – such as political candidate signs – have to be on private property where the owner has given permission. Political signs cannot be in the public right-of-way. The public right-of-way can be best described as between the sidewalk and the curb.

The same is the case regarding along state highway right-of-way – the Nebraska Department of Roads prohibits signs being placed in this space.

Political signs also cannot be placed within 200 feet of a polling place, which would include the county courthouse, the York City Auditorium and the 4-H Building at the York County Fairgrounds, along with the various polling places in the different communities within the county (which would include the Gresham Fire Hall, Waco Community Building, the Henderson City Hall and the McCool Community Hall.

Q: How much is Nebraska paying Mickey Joseph? Also, where is he from originally?

A: Mickey Joseph’s restructured contract as interim head coach of the Nebraska football team pays him a monthly stipend of $33,350 on top of his $600,000 salary. His new deal also includes a series of incentives – notably a $150,000 payment if he leads the Huskers to a non-CFP bowl game.

Joseph is a native of Merrero, Louisiana.

Q: What are the earliest and latest dates in recorded history for Nebraska regarding measurable snowfalls?

A: According to statistics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, the earliest measurable snowfall in Nebraska was in on Sept. 29, in 1985, when .8 inches fell.

The latest measurable snowfalls were: three inches on May 4 in 1967; 2.2 inches on May 3 in 1907; and 2.7 inches on May 2 in 2013.