The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: What will happen to the fire department once they move to the new facility?

A: The process is still in the beginning stages and that hasn’t been formally discussed or announced.

Q: I was so happy and excited to read this past week that the city auditorium is now on the historic registry. That’s just amazing! And thank you for the historical information you provided! I was just wondering who designed the building.

A: The city auditorium was designed by Meginnis and Schaumberg, which was an architectural firm in Lincoln. The firm lasted from 1925 until 1943 when partner Harry Meginnis passed away. The first designed several buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places and three buildings on the University of Nebraska’s East Campus as well as the Mueller Tower on its city campus.

A listing of their work includes the following designs: the J.C. Ridnour building in the Haymarket District; the Federal Trust Building at 13th and N Streets in Lincoln; the model of the Lincoln Liberty Life Insurance Building at 11th and O Street; the Lincoln YWCA Building at 1432 N Street in Lincoln; the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity House in Lincoln; and as said earlier, the historic York City Auditorium.

Q: Our local Walmart recently finished re-surfacing their entire parking lot, yet I still see many large semis parking there. I would assume the weight of these big rigs would be extremely hard on the new asphalt. Why does Walmart allow the trucks to park there?

A: Walmart is an independent company and the property owned by Walmart is not public land. So the company can do what it wants with its property. Historically, Walmart has allowed semis to use their parking lots in that manner.

Q: Who provides the noon meals for the senior center in York?

A: The noon meals served at the York Senior Center are provided by the York County Aging Services office. They also provide noon meals at the Leisure Home in York as well as at the McCool City Hall.

Q: I’m going to plant a bunch of lavender this year because I was told it keeps bugs away. Does it like full sun?

A: Yes, experts say lavender grows best in full sun and it does not mind a hot sunny location. It needs to be planted in well-drained soil. Lavender will grow in dry, light, gravelly soil.

Q: Has there ever been a real, measurable earthquake in Nebraska?

A: The strongest earthquake in Nebraska history occurred on Nov. 15, 1877. There were two shocks 45 minutes apart, the second was the strongest. At North Platte, the shock was reported to have lasted 40 seconds. Buildings rocked at Lincoln and walls were damaged in Columbus. The shock was strongly felt at Omaha. Cracked walls were reported at Sioux City, Iowa. The total felt area covered approximately 360,000 square miles including most of Nebraska and portions of Iowa, Kansas, the Dakotas and northwestern Missouri.

On July 30, 1934, a strong earthquake was centered in Dawes County, in the Nebraska Panhandle. In addition, some plaster fell and dishes and canned goods were thrown from shelves and cupboards. The shock was reported to have been felt in about 125 places, including Sterling, Colorado.

About 233,000 square miles of western Nebraska, South Dakota and border areas of Montana and Wyoming were jolted by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shortly after 3 a.m., on March 28, 1964. Six hours earlier, a mild shock centered near Van Tassell, Wyoming, had been felt over a small portion of the same area. The early morning shock of March 28 caused many cracks in a road south of Merriman, Nebraska. Some steep banks along the Niobrara River tumbled. Plaster fell at Rushville and part of a chimney toppled at Alliance. Slight damage was also reported at Martin and Deadwood, South Dakota. The press reported this shock was felt as far north as Alzada, Montana.