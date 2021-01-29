Wonderline -- Readers ask about fire hydrants, chamber activities, mask mandate

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: In a residential neighborhood, is it legal to cover a fire hydrant when doing snow removal?

A: It is very important to make sure that snow is cleared away from fire hydrants so they are accessible as well as visible at all times.

It is very important to not ever intentionally cover a fire hydrant with snow, when doing snow removal.

With the high volume of snow we just received in this area, it is very important to keep this in mind.

It is recognized that in many cases, the snow may have pushed there by plows – so it is suggested that everyone look around their neighborhoods and if they see a hydrant that is covered or partially covered with snow, please just take the time to remove the snow around it as this is a safety issue for the community.

The fire department has very accurate maps showing them exactly where all the fire hydrants are located in the city – but in the event of an emergency like a hose fire, it is very important that they can easily see the hydrants in order to provide best response. And firefighters need to be able to get hooked up to them quickly – minutes matter.