Wonderline -- Readers ask about fire hydrants, chamber activities, mask mandate

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: In a residential neighborhood, is it legal to cover a fire hydrant when doing snow removal?
A: It is very important to make sure that snow is cleared away from fire hydrants so they are accessible as well as visible at all times.
It is very important to not ever intentionally cover a fire hydrant with snow, when doing snow removal.
With the high volume of snow we just received in this area, it is very important to keep this in mind.
It is recognized that in many cases, the snow may have pushed there by plows – so it is suggested that everyone look around their neighborhoods and if they see a hydrant that is covered or partially covered with snow, please just take the time to remove the snow around it as this is a safety issue for the community.
The fire department has very accurate maps showing them exactly where all the fire hydrants are located in the city – but in the event of an emergency like a hose fire, it is very important that they can easily see the hydrants in order to provide best response. And firefighters need to be able to get hooked up to them quickly – minutes matter.
As explained in an earlier interview with local fire officials, “Remember, just because a fire hydrant is not necessarily directly in front of our house, but it’s just down the block . . . well, it’s still your fire hydrant and will be used if there’s an emergency at your house. So for the good of your family, your property and that of your neighbors, we are just asking everyone to take a couple of minutes to make sure the hydrants in their neighborhoods are clear of snow, that we can see them and get quick access to them.”
Q: There was some interesting information regarding the York Chamber of Commerce on a hand-out at the recent annual banquet. It talks about the membership and activities during the last year – even though the last year was 2020! It had some really interesting statistics. Can you get one of those hand-outs and publish the information? I think readers would find it interesting.
A: The 2020 Impact Report for the York Chamber of Commerce does include a number of really interesting facts. Here they are:
• In 2020, $180,000 in Chamber Checks were purchased.
• The Chamber distributed 4,500-plus city maps.
• More than 5,000 business directories were distributed.
• There were 16 York Young Professional events.
• There were 45 Chamber committee meetings.
• Five networking events were hosted.
• There were 333 Chamber members – 23 of those were new, joining for the first time.
• In 2020, the Chamber supported the downtown revitalization program, in partnership with the city. In all, 10 more projects were completed, with $437,000 in granted funds.
• There were 82 Ambassador members.
Q: Are there any financial incentives for cities to endorse a mask mandate?
A: We assume the reader is asking if a city receives some sort of financial payment or is spared of some financial payment or receives some sort of financial gain from another governmental entity by imposing a mask mandate.
The answer would be no.
No municipalities receive any sort of incentive pay or position of financial gain from any state or federal agency upon the passage of a mask mandate.
Q: Have there been any fines given, due to the mask mandate in York?
A: This question was asked of York Police Chief Ed Tjaden at the recent mask mandate meeting and he said no, there have been no fines given regarding violation of the city’s mask mandate.
Q: I was happy to see the organizers behind the Peyton Parker Lane Playground were recognized this week by the York Chamber of Commerce for their efforts in getting that amazing all-inclusive playground project off the ground. It’s really neat.
Could you guys, by chance, tell the readers (who don’t know) who the playground is being named after? Some people might not know who Peyton, Parker and Lane were.
A: The Peyton Parker Lane Playground is being named after Peyton and Parker Hoffman and Lane McDaniel.
Peyton was born May 20, 1998, and Parker was born Aug. 6, 1999. Their parents are Julie and Chad Hoffman of York. The brothers were born with a rare genetic disorder that affects the central nervous system. Neither boy was able to hold up his head or sit up or walk or talk or eat on his own. They were incredibly smart and fully aware of their surroundings, and did their best to interact with those around them. They laughed and smiled and could reach out to touch computer screens to say yes or no or maybe, to answer questions and make decisions – that’s how they were able to learn in a school setting (as was written in a narrative included with information about the playground). The boys spent their time in the classroom with the other kids – accommodations and therapists came to them in that regular classroom setting – and the boys made many friends, they were happy. They joined Cub Scouts and participated in activities.
Peyton unexpectedly passed away on March 19, 2010, at the age of 11, in the spring of his sixth grade year. At that point, the Peyton Hoffman Memorial Scholarship Fund was created.
Parker continued to go to school and was in band, with friends helping him play the drums hand over hand. He was in the Yorkfest and Homecoming Parades. Parker graduated in 2018. Parker passed away on March 16, 2019, at the age of 19.
Lane was born July 9, 2005, to Brian and April McDaniel. He was premature, weighing three pounds. He came home from the St. Elizabeth Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at 28 days and weighed just four pounds. He was doing all things on his own and went home on no monitors. But just shy of two days after being home, Lane became lethargic and his health declined quickly. Back at St. Elizabeth’s, doctors determined he had contracted late onset Group Beta Strep likely from a bad blood stick while in the NICU. He was on all means of life support. THE GBS caused meningitis and lifelong injury to his brain. He was not able to walk, talk or complete daily living activities independently. He rose above all challenges presented to him, always greeting each with a smile and a giggle. Supported by McCool Public School and St. Joseph Catholic School, he was included in all things in the classroom and with the other kids. His family made sure that he was included in everything they did on a daily basis.
On March 15, 2014, Lane unexpectedly passed away in his sleep. His parents later established Living In The Right Lane, an organization which helps families with children with special needs.
Q: There is a house in York where it appears and smells like people are just throwing their garbage. The house is vacant but I think the owner is bringing his garbage over there and throwing it inside. Isn’t that against the law?
A: Section 16-2 of the municipal code for the City of York says: “It shall be unlawful for any person to keep in, on, or about any dwelling house, building or premises in the city, any decayed vegetable or animal substance, garbage or refuse matter or any substance that may be injurious to the public health or offensive to the residents or inhabitants of the vicinity unless the same is kept in receptacles provided therefore.”