Wonderline -- Readers ask about election, storm shelter, earthquakes

Q: First, I want to say thank you to the York News-Times for providing all the details about the election Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. My question is pertaining to something general I was curious about. It was mentioned in a story that York County voters largely leaned Republican but it didn’t say by how much, when it came to statewide races. Can you provide that type of information for us, like how many voted for candidates of other parties as well? Pertaining to governor, treasurer, etc.? I know not everyone voted for Republican candidates.

A: We sure can.

These are the ways York County residents voted:

• Congressional District 3: Republican Adrian Smith, 3,903 votes; Democrat David Else, 697; Legalize Marijuana NOW Mark Elworth, 234.

• Governor: Republicans Pillen/Kelly, 3,752; Democrats Blood/Davis, 954; Libertarians Zimmerman/Blumenthal, 215.

• Secretary of State: Republican Bob Evnen, 4,116.

• State Treasurer: Republican John Murante, 3,826; Libertarian Katrina Tomsen, 734.

• Attorney General: Republican Mike Hilgers, 3,996; Libertarian Larry Bolinger, 673.

• Auditor: Republican Mike Foley, 3,929; Libertarian Gene Siadek, 410; Legalize Marijuana NOW Leroy Lopez, 373.

Q: Last December, as you all remember, we were in a tornado warning on one really weird winter day. At that time, I asked the Wonderline if the city will let the auditorium be used as a storm shelter, for those who have nowhere to go when there are tornado warnings. That question was never answered. So here we are, nearly a year later, and I’m asking again.

A: The question wasn’t answered back then because the city has been working on this issue for some time.

The reader will be happy to hear that recently the York City Administrator Sue Crawford told the council the administration is “working hard at getting the emergency plan done and the lower level of the auditorium is being prepared as an emergency shelter. Public information will be dispersed as that time nears. If it needs to be used as an emergency shelter, the fire department will open it to the public and the police department will monitor. And we will use scissor gates so as to not impede with other events that might be going on there if/when a tornado warning would occur.”

Q: Has there ever been a real, measurable earthquake in Nebraska?

A: The strongest earthquake in Nebraska history occurred on Nov. 15, 1877. There were two shocks 45 minutes apart, the second was the strongest. At North Platte, the shock was reported to have lasted 40 seconds. Buildings rocked at Lincoln and walls were damaged in Columbus. The shock was strongly felt at Omaha. Cracked walls were reported at Sioux City, Iowa. The total felt area covered approximately 360,000 square miles including most of Nebraska and portions of Iowa, Kansas, the Dakotas and northwestern Missouri.

On July 30, 1934, a strong earthquake was centered in Dawes County, in the Nebraska Panhandle. In addition, some plaster fell and dishes and canned goods were thrown from shelves and cupboards. The shock was reported to have been felt in about 125 places, including Sterling, Colorado.

About 233,000 square miles of western Nebraska, South Dakota and border areas of Montana and Wyoming were jolted by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shortly after 3 a.m., on March 28, 1964. Six hours earlier, a mild shock centered near Van Tassell, Wyoming, had been felt over a small portion of the same area. The early morning shock of March 28 caused many cracks in a road south of Merriman, Nebraska. Some steep banks along the Niobrara River tumbled. Plaster fell at Rushville and part of a chimney toppled at Alliance. Slight damage was also reported at Martin and Deadwood, South Dakota. The press reported this shock was felt as far north as Alzada, Montana.

Q: I saw that Aubrey Trail lost his first appeal and will remain on death row.

But what exactly does that mean because I got to wondering how long it’s been since Nebraska executed anyone, anyway.

A: The last execution carried out in the State of Nebraska was that of Carey Dean Moore in August of 2018.

Q: How big is Yellowstone National Park?

A: Yellowstone National Park encompasses 3,472 square miles or 2,221,766 acres. That makes it bigger than Rhode Island and Delaware combined.

Q: When is Shop Small Saturday in York?

A: Shop Small Saturday is November 26 in York. That same day is when the big soup sale fundraiser is to be held at the library.