Wonderline -- Readers ask about election candidates, food pantry and ATVs

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: With the elections coming up, I am looking for information on the candidates, especially for the York City Council. When will the newspaper run the bios of each candidate?

A: The question/answer series with the York City Council candidates is scheduled to be published at the end of the month/in the first week of November.

A candidate forum has also been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at the Kilgore Library. During that time, candidates will attend in person, to answer questions posed by the moderators from the York News-Times and KOOL Radio.

Q: Who is caring for or in charge of the little free food pantry by the Leisure Home?

A: Britney Watson reached out to the Wonderline to provide information.

She said, “It was put up over a year ago by the York County Health Coalition. It was built by a local company. The motto is, “Take what you need, give what you can.’ Its goal is to be stock organically by community members and groups. It has been exciting to see it being stocked, cleaned and taken care of by complete strangers! Some have even left boxes of garden vegetables and fruits.

“This pantry was the ‘tester’ of sorts, to see how it would withstand the elements, as we have plans to add additional pantries with improvements throughout town. The existing pantry has been looked at and while it is wobbly, that feature helps to give way without the base breaking off in the elements. A new coat of paint is also planned. Local residents can also get informational brochures placed inside about additional local resources.”

Q: Is there anyone in this area who I could hire to do mending and sewing?

A: The Quilt Basket has a list of people who do this type of work. Readers can contact them if they’d like.

Q: How long is the walking/biking trail in York, along Beaver Creek? And how big is the Beaver Creek trail area?

A: Beaver Creek Park (South Blackburn to Academy) has 1.8 miles of lighted walking/biking trails (one way, double it if you turn around and run all the way back) through 145 acres of park, with restrooms, tennis courts, a basketball court, picnic areas and a baseball field.

Q: Why does the York News-Times get my hands all black when I read the newspaper? This was a problem years ago, then it got better and now it’s back.

A: Rick Pfeifer, production and circulation manager of the York News-Times, said an oil-based ink cannot be used in a web press, because it can’t be left inside the press as it would ruin the rollers. So newspaper presses use rubber-based ink and it sometimes rubs off. He also said the production hub that produces the physical copies of the York News-Times has been using more of a soy-based ink and he felt maybe in the past the other ink possibly dried a little more quickly than it does now.

“But as far as the way the York News-Times is printed, it is the way all newspapers are printed and always have been.”

Q: Well, it is October and the traffic light at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue is still not working. I thought it was supposed to be working by now.

A: As city officials explained about a month ago, “Due to continued supply constraints on replacement parts for the traffic signal and increased pedestrian traffic in the area, the intersection at Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street is now a three-way stop.”

So they were hoping to receive the repair components by the end of September – that just hasn’t happened yet.

Q: How can you get 12 charges dismissed? How can a person have 12 felony charges and then they get reduced down to just one?

A: Plea agreement negotiations are done between the prosecution and the defense. If a plea agreement is reached, it is presented to the judge in open court.

Q: Why doesn’t the YNT print the Permanent Record on Saturdays any longer? For many years, the newspaper always printed all the tickets for speeding, DUIs, etc.

A: The York County Court office no longer provides that information to the newspaper.

Q: How many candidates are running for city council in the General Election?

A: There are six candidates with four seats up for election.