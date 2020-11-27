Wonderline -- Readers ask about drop box, health board, monthly testing

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I was wondering if NPPD (the Nebraska Public Power District) has a drop box somewhere in town, in York. There used to be one at the same location by the city offices where you can pay for your water. But it’s been gone and I was wondering if there was another one and why it was moved anyway.

A: The drop box was removed from that location quite a while ago.

At the time, Craig Vincent, Nebraska Public Power District Account Manager explained, “NPPD has gradually been taking payment drop boxes out of service across the state for the following reasons:

• Over time, customers have been moving to directly mailed or electronic payment methods as NPPD has expanded the bill payment options we offer. As a result, drop boxes are being utilized by fewer customers.