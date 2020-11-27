Wonderline -- Readers ask about drop box, health board, monthly testing

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I was wondering if NPPD (the Nebraska Public Power District) has a drop box somewhere in town, in York. There used to be one at the same location by the city offices where you can pay for your water. But it’s been gone and I was wondering if there was another one and why it was moved anyway.
A: The drop box was removed from that location quite a while ago.
At the time, Craig Vincent, Nebraska Public Power District Account Manager explained, “NPPD has gradually been taking payment drop boxes out of service across the state for the following reasons:
• Over time, customers have been moving to directly mailed or electronic payment methods as NPPD has expanded the bill payment options we offer. As a result, drop boxes are being utilized by fewer customers.
• Picking up and processing drop box payments is a resource commitment that we cannot guarantee will be available every day. This is due to the logistical issues associated with where our people may be working on any given day. As a result, customers using a drop box can see a delay of several days before their payment is processed. Working with customers who have been negatively affected by this delay is another resource commitment.
• There are inherent security issues with drop boxes that put payments at risk of being lost or stolen.
“Essentially, as NPPD continues to streamline our operations and employ more cost-effective processes, our analysis shows that we are offering other payment options that are much more efficient than drop boxes.
“The drop box at the NPPD office is still open and available for use,” he said.
The drop box is located outside the NPPD operations center in York.
Q: Has the city’s board of health ever met for any purpose or passed any sort of ordinance since it was created?
A: Not as far as anyone can remember or really knows. The city’s board of health was created many years ago for the purpose of being called upon should a community health problem arise. It hasn’t had to meet on a regular basis or be called up to meet – until this week after local health officials and the health department asked the board of health to consider a mask mandate for the city.
Q: I want to know how many people, in the health district, were tested in March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October and November (to this point) – by the month. So in other words, how many people received COVID-19 tests in each of those months?
A: Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, asked her staff to look up the following information regarding testing here.
The numbers regarding PRC tests are “for viral RNA which is consider the ‘standard.’” McDougall explained.
Then there are antigen tests, “which were not required of LTCF until only recently,” McDougall said. “The antigen tests have become more available recently and are mostly being used by long-term care facilities to screen staff and sometimes residents. We also have a few clinics in our district that run antigen tests under certain circumstances.”
The figures she provided, she explained, were current as of about 1:30 p.m., last Monday.
• March: PCR, 65; antigen, 0; both, 65
• April: PCR, 473; antigen, 0; both, 473
• May: PCR, 1,481; antigen, 0; both, 1,481
• June: PCR, 1,513; antigen, 0; both, 1,513
• July: PCR, 2,399; antigen, 0; both, 2,399
• August: PCR, 1,868; antigen, 11; both, 1,879
• September: PCR, 2,332; antigen, 1,805; both, 4,137
• October: PCR, 3,555; antigen, 3,748; both, 7,303
• November: PCR, 3,110; antigen, 3,303; both, 6,413
Q: Why do we eat pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving?
A: Likely, this is because it is a fall produce item.
Also, it became a popular dish on 17th Century American tables and has been a tradition ever since.
Q: Why does the president pardon a turkey every Thanksgiving? When on earth did that start? And once they are pardoned, are they really not butchered? If they aren’t butchered, where are they taken and what happens to them?
A: According to CNN, “rumors of turkey pardons go back as far as the Lincoln administration, when the president’s young son supposedly begged his father to spare a pet turkey that was destined for the dinner table.
“But the turkey pardon as we know it today has its roots in the mid-20th century. The National Turkey Federation has been the official turkey supplier to the First Family since 1947, when President Harry Truman accepted the feathered sacrifice. He did not, however, show the bird mercy.
“The first documented turkey pardon was given by President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The pardoning didn’t catch on, however. President Gerald Ford saw fit to pardon President Richard Nixon, but neither one of them saw fit to officially spare their turkeys.
“According to the White House, it wasn’t until 1989 that pardoning resurfaced as part of the turkey presentation. That year, President George H. W. Bush started what became a tradition upheld by every president since.
“Pardoned birds have been sent to live out their lives at various locations, including petting zoos and Mount Vernon.”
Q: What did the pilgrims and Native Americans really eat on the first Thanksgiving?
A: Many historical accounts indicate that venison was the main staple with geese and ducks.
Historians say the birds were likely stuffed – but with chunks of onion and herbs.
They also suggest that the first Thanksgiving guests ate dried shellfish and smoked fish.
And there were all indications that they ate dried beans, pumpkins, squash and corn (served in the form of porridge).
Q: Why is Thanksgiving on a Thursday?
A: In 1863 President Abraham Lincoln appointed a day of thanksgiving as the last Thursday in November. It is assumed he may have correlated it with the Nov. 21, 1621, anchoring of the Mayflower at Cape Cod.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt set the date for Thanksgiving to the fourth Thursday of November in 1939 and this was approved by Congress in 1941.
Q: In the United States, what percentage of people actually eat turkey on Thanksgiving because I can’t believe that absolutely everyone does.
A: Nearly 88 percent of Americans surveyed by the National Turkey Federation eat turkey at Thanksgiving. The average weight of turkeys purchased for Thanksgiving is 16 pounds, meaning that approximately 736 million pounds of turkey were consumed in the United States during Thanksgiving in 2015.
