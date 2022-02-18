Wonderline -- Readers ask about drinking, service, lights and elections

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Is it legal in Nebraska to drink non-alcoholic beers and drive and/or be in a vehicle with these containers? Or does it fall into the open container law?

A: If a beverage is completely non-alcoholic, then it is non-alcoholic and does not pertain to alcohol-related driving/vehicle laws.

However, if a beverage is low-alcohol, that might be an issue.

The key is it being non-alcoholic.

Q: How long was Nitro II in service for the York County Sheriff’s Department?

A: Nitro II, which was a Dutch Shepherd, was born in Poland and received her introduction to law enforcement at Pace Setter Canines in Liberty Hill, Texas before being trained and certified by York County Sheriff Sgt. Brad Melby. Her becoming part of the York County Sheriff’s Department’s family was financially made possible by a generous donation from the family of the late Deputy Tony Howe, in memory of him and his canine partner, Nitro. She began working with the department in early December, with her partner Deputy Chris Fifield.

Although she was just a year old, she was state certified last November and had more than 12 successful deployments with her time at the York County Sheriff’s Department.

The brown dog with striking black markings was predicted to be a “superstar,” showing “great promise and attitude.”

Q: I was wondering why the Christmas lights on Lincoln Avenue from Fifth Street for several blocks south on the east side of the street were never working the entire time they were up.

A: If the reader is referring to lights on the tops of the downtown building, those have been in need of repair/replacement for a number of years now. When they were installed many years ago, the financing was just for the installation and didn’t cover the cost of the replacement of broken bulbs and cords. The lights were part of a special project with the Lied Main Street program at the time and this was not a municipal/city project.

Q: Is anyone in this area a Shaklee distributor?

A: This question was asked a long time ago, in the Wonderline, and we have since heard back from several people that yes, there is a Shaklee dealer in this area.

Her name is Karleen Watts and she lives in Osceola. If someone would like to contact her about Shaklee products, she can be reached at 402-366-4472.

Q: What subdistrict seats are up for election this year for the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors?

A: The seats up for election this year for the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors are those in the following subdistricts: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

The following people have filed so far, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office:

• Subdistrict 1: Incumbent Larry Moore

• Subdistrict 2: Incumbent Doug Dickerson

• Subdistrict 3: Incumbent Bill Stahly

• Subdistrict 4: Incumbent Paul Weiss

• Subdistrict 5: Incumbent Michael Nuss and non-incumbent Neal Hoff

• Subdistrict 6: Incumbent Bill Kuehner

• Subdistrict 7: Incumbent Ronda Rich

Q: Can you tell me where the old (now non-existent) town of Houston was in York County? Or at least some information about it?

A: According to a York County history book, details about old town in York County were written by a woman named Marion MaCoy a number of years ago.

She wrote, of this town called Houston, Nebraska, “The general store was run by Mrs. Reamer along with the post office and Carson Reamer was the depot agent. William Florer had a blacksmith shop near his home. Homer Koons operated the elevator. The grain was hauled in by horse and wagon.

“The stockyard was a busy place through the 1920s. People would drive the cattle and hogs into the stockyards to be shipped out. If the famer didn’t have his livestock loaded when the train arrived, they would wait until they were in and loaded so they would on the Omaha Market the next day.

“The school, District 24, was located there. There were as many as 30 pupils in attendance. There was one teacher for grades one through eight.

“In 1935, Lou Jurs built a blacksmith shop there and was a well known blacksmith for many years.”

Houston was platted in 1887. It was named for Joseph D. Houston, a pioneer settler. A post office was established at Houston in 1887 and remained in operation until it was discontinued in 1928.

The location of Houston was northeast of York and northwest of Waco, according to a Rand McNally map from the 1800s.

Q: I saw where some of the people who hold local offices are not going to run again because as incumbents they did not file by the Feb. 15 deadline. If they change their mind, can they still declare their candidacies by the non-incumbent deadline of March 1?

A: No. The incumbents whose seats are up for election this year, which are considered Primary Election races, must have filed by Feb. 15. If they didn’t, that window of opportunity has closed.