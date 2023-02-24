The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Who determined the detour for the Blackburn Bridge project? Could a sign be placed on South Lincoln Avenue saying people should just take Lincoln all the way to Nobes Road so they don’t try to take that route while the bridge project is underway?

A: “Initial determination for detour was completed by the construction contractor, construction engineering firm and the city. Additional detour signs were implemented on South 21st Street to prevent traffic from taking Blackburn Avenue. The additional signs were placed after a discussion with York County Department of Roads. A conversation with the State of Nebraska Department of Roads will occur to determine if other detour signs will be allowed on state right of way,” said James Paul, director of York Parks and Rec.

Q: Has the city considered having a recycling program?

A: The city used to operate, in partnership with Mosaic, a recycling program with trailers in town and a sorting area at the landfill site. That was discontinued a few years ago as places to take recycled materials closed up and there were hardly any places to take them around the state. Plus, the staffing became an issue as well, when Mosaic no longer was part of the program.

Q: Is Governor Pillen in favor of LB 706?

A: Yes. In fact, this past week, Governor Jim Pillen testified in support of LB 706, a bill that would clear the way for the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to exercise bonding authority to accelerate completion of highway capital improvement projects, identified in the Build Nebraska Act (BNA).

“I believe deeply that this is an important piece of legislation that will allow us to compete and grow Nebraska in an economically viable way,” said Governor Pillen in a press release from his press secretary, John Gage. “As currently amended, LB 706 provides a pathway for the expansion and reconstruction of the state’s highway system and ensures necessary projects are planned and completed on a much faster timetable.”

Vicki Kramer, director of NDOT, told members of the Revenue and Finance Committee that funds from the BNA were instrumental in initiating construction of essential highway projects, notably US-275, US-30 and US-385. Bonding would provide the “financing tool” to accelerate the completion of such projects, resulting in maximum benefit to communities and the state.

With the amendment, LB 706 would authorize NDOT to issue highway bonds in an amount not to exceed $450 million in principle with $35 million in annual debt service for a period of not more than 19 years. It requires bonds be issued prior to June 30, 2029 and paid off no later than June 30, 2042. To ensure there is a stable revenue stream for the terms of the bonds, the bill would extend BNA funding until 2042. Currently, funding for the BNA will sunset in 2033.

During his testimony, Governor Pillen noted the bill would also address safety issues that exist for travelers on two-lane highways.

“It is a legitimate safety hazard, when you consider truck traffic, farm vehicles and the other types of heavy equipment that traverse those roadways. Improvements are necessary to make sure they are safe for everyone.”

That sentiment was echoed by Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone, who also testified in support of LB 706. “Our highways often are the lifeblood of our communities. We need quality roadways to ensure our goods are safely and efficiently transported from farm or manufacturer to market and that our kids and families can safely get to school and work.”

Q: I have a large screen TV (55 inches) that no longer works. Can I just get rid of it with my garbage or do I have to take it to the landfill?

A: York Public Works Director James Paul said, “We ask that you take the TV to the landfill and speak with the scale house employee for instructions on where the TV should go. We would need to place the TV in our electronic recycling area.”

Q: Why did the YNT run the same editorial – “My View” by Steve Green – in both the Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 publications?

A: Apparently that was an accident when pages were being prepared and was a mistake.

Q: Your puzzles in the newspaper are so hard. Could you possibly run some easier ones?

A: The cartoon/puzzle pages are pre-designed for the YNT now, as part of a corporate mandate. The local YNT office no longer has control over which puzzles or cartoons run on the Entertainment pages. However, we can pass along the comment.

Q: I’m planning my garden for the year and heard some mention on some television show that growing lavender in the garden or the yard helps keep away flies and other bugs. Is that true? If it is, I’m going to plant some.

A: Yes, according to many sources, lavender is on the list of the most pest-repellent plants there are. The strong floral scent is just perfect to keep away flies, moths, mosquitoes, ants and even spiders.

Lavender enjoys hot conditions – so it likes Nebraska.

It also grows well with most other herbs. It comes from the same family as rosemary, so it thrives when planted near rosemary, oregano and thyme varieties.

Q: Would you be interested in printing some recipes for Czech desserts called Makovy Kukesy and Makovy Dort?

A: Thanks to Pat Carpenter, we can do that.

Makovy Kukesy is a Czech recipe for poppy seed cookies. Makovy Dort is a Czech recipe for poppy seed cake.

Here are the recipes:

Makovy Kukesy (Czech poppy seed cookies)

1 cup butter

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 ¾ cups flour

½ teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

½ cup poppy seeds

Cream butter and sugars. Add eggs one at a time. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Make three rolls. Chill over night. Cut into slices. Bake in 375-degree oven for 10-12 minutes. Frosting is optional.

Makovy Dort (Czech poppy seed cake)

1 cup sugar

½ cup butter

2 eggs

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup sifted flour

1 cup poppy seeds

½ cup chopped nuts (optional)

Cream sugar and butter until light. Add eggs and other remaining ingredients, blend thoroughly. Bake in 375-degree oven for 25 minutes. Frosting is optional.