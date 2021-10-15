Wonderline -- Readers ask about David Drive lights, church, garbage and airplane

It is recognized that in many cases, the snow may get pushed there by plows – so this winter, it is suggested that everyone look around their neighborhoods and if they see a hydrant that is covered or partially covered with snow, they just take the time to remove the snow around it as this is a safety issue for the community.

The fire department has very accurate maps showing them exactly where all the fire hydrants are located in the city – but in the event of an emergency like a house fire, it is very important that they can easily see the hydrants in order to provide best response. And firefighters need to be able to get hooked up to them quickly – minutes matter.

As explained in an earlier interview with local fire officials, “Remember, just because a fire hydrant is not necessarily directly in front of our house, but it’s just down the block . . . well, it’s still your fire hydrant and will be used if there’s an emergency at your house. So for the good of your family, your property and that of your neighbors, we are just asking everyone to take a couple of minutes to make sure the hydrants in their neighborhoods are clear of snow, that we can see them and get quick access to them.”