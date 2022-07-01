Wonderline -- Readers ask about COVID, fatalities and the Fourth of July

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: How many COVID cases have there been in the last week here? I know those figures aren’t really reported any longer, but I was just curious because I know someone who has COVID right now.

A: The latest figures for lab-confirmed COVID cases in the Four Corners Health District, for the last 7-day period, show there were 73.

This is a figure for the entire health district, which includes York, Seward, Butler and Polk Counties.

Q: It seemed like there were a lot of traffic fatality accidents in Nebraska in May. Can you tell us how many there were?

A: During the month of May, 2022, there were 18 fatalities in 17 situations on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Officials said six of the people killed were not using seatbelts, three were using seatbelts and three had seatbelt usage marked as unknown on the accident reports.

Twelve of the fatalities were in rural locations. There were zero fatalities on the interstate.

Three of the fatalities were pedestrians. Three of the fatalities were motorcyclists.

For comparison, there were 15 fatalities in May of 2021.

Q: How many valuation protests did the York County Commissioners hear this week? I saw there were some scheduled.

A: There were four protests before the county board on Tuesday afternoon.

Q: I recently got some chickens and someone told me it is good to give “the girls” some eggshells. Is that true?

A: Yes, it is healthy for chickens to eat eggshells. Eggshells, according to numerous sources, are made of calcium carbonate, which is the same material that makes up your chickens’ bones and eggs. A chicken’s body needs to absorb this material for its eggshells and bones to remain strong. Egg-laying chickens have a lot of use for eating eggshells, as long as they are prepared and served correctly. The eggshell from a healthy egg has a lot of nutrients and minerals that promote strong eggs.

The eggshells need to be dried and then crushed.

Q: There is a single wind turbine west of Seward. Is that privately or publicly owned?

A: The 1.7 MW GE wind turbine was a project facilitated by the City of Seward and Bluestem Energy Solutions, a company with distributed power generation expertise based in Omaha. The turbine interconnects directly into the City of Seward’s power distribution network with all the generated electricity being used locally.

Q: What type of doctor is Dr. Oz? I heard he is actually a surgeon, but I was just curious as to what area of medicine he originally practiced in.

A: Dr. Oz is a renowned heart surgeon. After graduating from Harvard University, he went on to jointly earn an MBA from the Wharton School and an MD from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Q: When, exactly, is the cut-off time for shooting off fireworks in the City of York? A friend of mine got in trouble last year and I was wondering when exactly the fireworks have to stop?

A: It is against the city code in York to shoot off fireworks after midnight on the Fourth of July.

Q: Why do we shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July?

A: In a letter dated July 3, 1776, American founding father John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, that on the occasion of Independence Day, the “country should be honored with pomp and parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.” His words were put into action one year and one day later, on July 4, 1777, when the United States’ first commemorative Independence Day skyrockets erupted into the night sky.

The Pennsylvania Evening Post wrote that in Philadelphia, “The evening was closed with the ring of bells, and at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks which began and concluded with 13 rockets to represent the 13 American colonies on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated.”

By 1783, the now-traditional fireworks became available to the public and the Independence Day skies were filled with more explosive color than ever before.

Q: Does anyone have any idea how many fireworks displays there are on the Fourth of July holiday in the United States?

A: The American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) estimates that more than 14,000 firework displays take place every Fourth of July in the United States.