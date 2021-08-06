Wonderline -- Readers ask about COVID deaths in vaccinated people, racing commission, sewing

The following questions were recently submitted to the Wonderline:
Q: Of the COVID-related deaths in York County, how many of those people had been fully vaccinated?
A: Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said because of Nebraska’s state of emergency ending, she is no longer able to share county-specific information regarding deaths. However, she can share district-wide information.
She said “two of the COVID-19 associated deaths in the health district have been in fully vaccinated individuals. The deaths involved a COVID variant of concern.”
Q: The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commissioners are appointed by the governor. Do they get paid for that position?
A: Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the commission’s board members are paid $1,000 a month. He noted that this payment just started.
Q: Are ATVs or UTVs allowed to be driven in York city limits?
A: They are currently not allowed to be driven in York city limits, on public streets or in city parks.
Q: Does anyone in the area do mending or sewing?
A: If anyone does this type of work, they can contact the Wonderline and leave a message and we will pass the information along in the next Wonderline.
Q: When will COVID vaccines be available for kids under 12?
A: According to many sources, Pfizer and Moderna launched their COVID-19 vaccine trials and are expected to share their results as soon as September, likely October.
Johnson & Johnson has been collecting data about their vaccine in ages 12-17 and hope to starting studying 2-11 soon.
Q: Is it really true that 4-H started in York County, Nebraska? Can you tell us about the history of 4-H here and how it started/evolved here? I just got to thinking about it, with the York County Fair getting underway.
A: The 4-H program in York County has played a very important part in the lives of young people of this area. One of the reasons for this is probably the fact that 4-H in Nebraska did indeed start in York County, according to the history book, “Yesterday and Today.” There is a Nebraska State Historical plaque in front of the 4-H Building on the fairgrounds, noting this historical fact.
In 1898, E. C. Bishop, a teacher in nearby Bradshaw, organized student clubs. Through these clubs, he planned his school lessons so they related to the students’ activities on the farm and in the home. The first projects Bishop assigned dealt with corn growing, sewing and baking. Similar student activity clubs were organized in several states at this time, but Bishop’s efforts are regarded as the beginning of the 4-H club work in Nebraska. Bishop became York County Superintendent of Schools in 1900 and continued to stress the importance of youth organizations. In 1905, he organized statewide boys’ and girls’ associations. As state superintendent of schools, from 1909-1911, Bishop took charge of youth work. He wrote, “We expect each of our members to learn to do something worth doing – something the world wants done – and to lead himself into an education that will bring the fullest development of the trinity – the Hand, the Head and the Heart.”
The early clubs were sometimes called Corn Clubs as each club member was given 1,000 grains of corn. Informational material was given to the members relative to preparation of seed bed, planting and cultivation. Club members kept records of their operations and then later entered a corn contest.
Soon after this, the 4-H program started carrying livestock and home economic programs. In 1934, for example, there were seven organized 4-H clubs in the county with a total enrollment of 32 boys and 21 girls.
Q: Did I read correctly that $250,000 was spent this past year on outside appointed legal counsel for indigent defendants in York County?
A: That was originally reported. Then this week, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said the number was recalculated and the figure came to $188,469.21.