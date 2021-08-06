Wonderline -- Readers ask about COVID deaths in vaccinated people, racing commission, sewing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: When will COVID vaccines be available for kids under 12?

A: According to many sources, Pfizer and Moderna launched their COVID-19 vaccine trials and are expected to share their results as soon as September, likely October.

Johnson & Johnson has been collecting data about their vaccine in ages 12-17 and hope to starting studying 2-11 soon.

Q: Is it really true that 4-H started in York County, Nebraska? Can you tell us about the history of 4-H here and how it started/evolved here? I just got to thinking about it, with the York County Fair getting underway.

A: The 4-H program in York County has played a very important part in the lives of young people of this area. One of the reasons for this is probably the fact that 4-H in Nebraska did indeed start in York County, according to the history book, “Yesterday and Today.” There is a Nebraska State Historical plaque in front of the 4-H Building on the fairgrounds, noting this historical fact.