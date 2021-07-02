Wonderline -- Readers ask about COVID cases, construction, Firecracker Frenzy

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: We have had so many cases of COVID in York County in the last two weeks and if they all came from the same event, what was that event? Has anyone ever said?
A: No health officials have publicly said what large event led to the spread of COVID in the York community and so many new cases of COVID.
Q: I’m hearing about a new type of construction that is called a Chouse. Is that type of construction legal in the city limits of York?
A: The only reference to the term Chouse we are aware of was a reference used in a story this past spring about a former church building that was being renovated into a private home.
The owners of that property nicknamed their project a Chouse because right now “it is half church, half house.”
Seeing how there are a couple of former church buildings that have been renovated into private homes, which already exist, that type of renovation would be allowed inside the city limits of York.
Q: What days and hours is the Blue Valley thrift store open and are they accepting all donations at these hours?
A: The Blue Valley Community Action thrift store is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Also, staff members said the furniture building is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m.; and on Thursdays from 1-6 p.m.
Yes, they accept donated items during those hours.
Q: Can you tell us how much has been raised for the Firecracker Frenzy so far this year?
A: “To date we have a gross total of $28,651.64,” Madonna Mogul, director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce said Thursday. “This includes donations from businesses and individuals as well as what has been collected through the donation boxes which were at 42 locations during the month of June. Grand Central and Ace Hardware will report their collections from their register campaigns later this month.”
Q: How much did they make off the sale of those T-shirts for the fireworks show?
A: “We do not have all the information from shirts sold as they were available at multiple locations,” Chamber Director Madonna Mogul said. “We will have that data later in July. T-Shirts were also provided to Star Sponsors based on the level of the commitment. There is still time to purchase a Firecracker Frenzy shirt. They are available at Ginny’s Hallmark and Grand Central Foods.”
Q: In what timeframe will the mayor bring forward a name for a new council member? Has he said who he might nominate?
A: The vacancy was officially declared and given notice Thursday, July 1, during the regular meeting of the city council. The mayor now has four weeks in which to bring forward a recommendation. The council will then have to take a vote on that appointment.
The mayor has not indicated who he might recommend for the appointment.
Q: Now that Bill Cosby’s conviction was overturned and he was set free, can he be tried again?
A: We went to various media sources on the topic and the finding over and over is that it is very unlikely he will be tried again. The court decision this week bars him from being tried again on the original complaint. And a variety of attorneys say it is highly unlikely any other cases will be prosecuted because they go back decades.
Q: I saw that beautiful photo of Princes Harry and William unveiling a statue of their mother’s likeness on your website. Where is that statue located?
A: The statue is in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. It was commissioned in 2017 on the 20th anniversary of her death and was revealed on what would have been her 60th birthday.
Q: Has anyone been named to the new museum committee yet?
A: The Museum Committee has been officially established as an advisory board like other such committees for the city. That has been accomplished.
The names of those who will sit on that committee have not yet been announced.
Q: In stories in the newspaper, regarding people’s sentences, many are given post-release supervision. What is post-release supervision?
A: Post-release supervision is an intensive probation period after someone is released from prison.