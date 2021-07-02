Wonderline -- Readers ask about COVID cases, construction, Firecracker Frenzy

Q: In what timeframe will the mayor bring forward a name for a new council member? Has he said who he might nominate?

A: The vacancy was officially declared and given notice Thursday, July 1, during the regular meeting of the city council. The mayor now has four weeks in which to bring forward a recommendation. The council will then have to take a vote on that appointment.

The mayor has not indicated who he might recommend for the appointment.

Q: Now that Bill Cosby’s conviction was overturned and he was set free, can he be tried again?

A: We went to various media sources on the topic and the finding over and over is that it is very unlikely he will be tried again. The court decision this week bars him from being tried again on the original complaint. And a variety of attorneys say it is highly unlikely any other cases will be prosecuted because they go back decades.

Q: I saw that beautiful photo of Princes Harry and William unveiling a statue of their mother’s likeness on your website. Where is that statue located?