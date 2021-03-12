Wonderline -- Readers ask about COVID-19 vaccinations

A: Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said, “We had a couple delays due to weather, but all in all, we usually have a ballpark idea of the numbers of vaccines we can expect from week to week. There has been some uncertainty at times, which is certainly challenging. We are very fortunate that our local teams are skilled and adaptable as situations change and evolve, allowing us to quickly adjust our clinics to the numbers of vaccines available.”

Q: Has anyone in this area gotten really sick after getting the COVID-19 vaccination? I’ve talked to some people who said they felt nothing at all and didn’t feel sick in the least after getting their shots – and I’ve heard a few people say they felt a little “under the weather” the next day or two. Have the majority of people who have gotten vaccinated gotten along pretty well, as far as this area goes?

A: “I am not aware of anyone becoming seriously ill from the vaccine,” responded Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department. “We do tell everyone, though, that they might expect some side effects like a sore arm, fatigue, achiness and/or a low-grade fever due to their immune response to the vaccine — which actually means that the vaccine is working.”