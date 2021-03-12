Wonderline -- Readers ask about COVID-19 vaccinations

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Could you publish a week by week breakdown of the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered by York Health Care Services/York Medical Clinic – in other words, the vaccinations given in York?
A: The following statistics were provided by the Four Corners Health Department:
• Dec. 21: First doses, 133; second doses, zero
• Dec. 28: First doses, 61; second doses, zero
• Jan. 4: First doses, 128; second doses, one
• Jan. 11: First doses, 42; second doses, zero
• Jan. 18: First doses, zero; second doses, 120
• Jan. 25: First doses, 132; second doses, 60
• Feb. 1: First doses, 190; second doses, 120
• Feb. 8: First doses, 174; second doses, 46
• Feb. 15: First doses, 115; second doses, four
• Feb. 22: First doses, 182; second doses, 126
• March 1: First doses, 229; second doses, 187
Q: Has the Four Corners Health District been getting the number of vaccination doses they were promised? I’m just curious as to whether the number of doses they expected to receive have actually been coming in like originally planned – or if local health officials are frustrated/disappointed by getting less than they planned on. Or . . . maybe they have been getting more than they thought they would? Could you find out?
A: Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said, “We had a couple delays due to weather, but all in all, we usually have a ballpark idea of the numbers of vaccines we can expect from week to week. There has been some uncertainty at times, which is certainly challenging. We are very fortunate that our local teams are skilled and adaptable as situations change and evolve, allowing us to quickly adjust our clinics to the numbers of vaccines available.”
Q: Has anyone in this area gotten really sick after getting the COVID-19 vaccination? I’ve talked to some people who said they felt nothing at all and didn’t feel sick in the least after getting their shots – and I’ve heard a few people say they felt a little “under the weather” the next day or two. Have the majority of people who have gotten vaccinated gotten along pretty well, as far as this area goes?
A: “I am not aware of anyone becoming seriously ill from the vaccine,” responded Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department. “We do tell everyone, though, that they might expect some side effects like a sore arm, fatigue, achiness and/or a low-grade fever due to their immune response to the vaccine — which actually means that the vaccine is working.”
Q: Do Four Corners Health officials think they will be getting the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine? It would really speed things up if we could get it here soon. Or will we in York keep getting the same kind (requiring two doses) that we have been getting?
A: “Yes, we received 300 doses this past week of J&J vaccine, says local health department director Laura McDougall. “We will run several mobile clinics that will be using the vaccine to vaccinate educators. We expect to receive more at the end of March/early April.”
Q: How many deaths have there been in the health district, due to COVID-19, since the pandemic began?
A: There have been 72 deaths, confirmed as a result of COVID-19, in the Four Corners Health District since the pandemic began.