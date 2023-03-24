The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I have concerns about charges being amended down and lenient rulings in our local court system. Why are plea agreements being reached with some of these serious cases? York County is very vulnerable due to the crossing of I-80 and Highway 81 through York itself. Some of those arrested have prior felony charges from other portions of the country as well. The safety of our law enforcement is of great concern – they put their lives on the line and we just dismiss the charges or give them probation. These dealers are allowed to travel on and continue to sell drugs at their next destination or stay in York County and sell to our neighbors. Why are we turning a blind eye to this situation?

A: Plea agreements are reached between the county attorney’s office and the defendant’s attorney/attorneys. These agreements are worked out between those two parties with the plea agreement then presented to the judge with the remaining charges in place. The judge has sentencing parameters based on the level of the offense that remains. The judge also has the ability to order probation if he or she sees fit, based on a number of criteria.

Each case is handled differently and individually, with a different set of circumstances existing in each. Those are considered by all parties.

Q: Does anyone go out and pick up garbage blowing around at the interchange? When was the last time anyone went out there to pick up garbage?

A: Sometimes volunteers and/or organizations go out for clean-up days to pick up bags and other garbage in that area.

Last spring, local youth groups volunteered their time to do some clean-up work.

If someone is interested in offering their services for that type of work, they can call the city offices where someone could tell them how to proceed with their idea.

Q: Is the interchange area considered part of the city limits of York?

I was just wondering. If it is, could the city have some of the businesses clean up their properties because a couple businesses in particular don’t look so good out there.

A: If someone would like to report an issue with a property, they can contact the city offices at 402-363-2600. They can report their concerns and the officials can proceed from there.

Q: Are people required to pick up their dogs’ “deposits” while walking them in the parks in York?

A: Yes, people are supposed to pick up their dogs’ “deposits” while walking them in York’s parks, on the trails, on sidewalks, etc.

Q: I was in Geneva last week and found myself just driving around downtown, staring at their beautiful courthouse. It’s just so historic and majestic. My question is where is the oldest courthouse in the state of Nebraska?

A: The oldest courthouse stands in Otoe County. It was built in 1865.

Q: Why didn’t the county’s zoning meeting last Monday take place? I went, but the building at the fairgrounds was locked up.

A: There was miscommunication about the availability of the building and the changing of the location. County officials have said they regret the issues that were experienced and they are committed to the project at hand.

A county zoning meeting has been scheduled for this coming Monday, starting at 6 p.m., at the Holthus Convention Center. This will be open to the public and will be about zoning in general with topics including solar and pipeline projects.

Q: Does Vladimir Putin have a wife and kids? I can’t imagine that he would.

A: His former wife was Lyudmila Ocheretnaya – she divorced him.

They have two adult daughters – Maria and Katerina.

Q: When is King Charles’ coronation?

A: It has been set for Saturday, May 6.

Q: Where did the tradition come from, for May Day?

A: According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, May Day has a long history and tradition in England, some of which eventually came to America. Children would dance around the Maypole, holding on to colorful ribbons. People would “bring in May” by gathering wildflowers and green branches, weaving of flora hoops and hair garlands, and crowning a May king and queen.

It is a European festival of ancient origins marking the beginning of summer.

Q: How many years has “American Idol” been on television?

A: It first aired in 2002. The first winner was Kelly Clarkson.