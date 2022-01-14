Wonderline -- Readers ask about county zoning regulations and daycare providers

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Is there any language in the York County comprehensive plan and/or zoning regulations pertaining to solar fields?
A: Within the county’s zoning regulations – which were last updated nearly a decade ago – we could find no specific language pertaining directly with and solely to solar energy fields. This is likely because at the time the zoning regulations were last updated, there really weren’t active endeavors for solar projects such as this coming forward.
That said, under Section 503.05 of the county’s zoning regulations, as far as conditional uses, there is a categorization that could pertain. As it is written, it says: “Other uses and structures, determined by the Board of Commissioners to be comparable with the above listed conditional uses, compatible with surrounding land uses and consistent with the intent statement of this district.”
There is also Section 509 which pertains to Cropland Production Protection Overlay District which is in play in order to protect the county’s farmland. This is to require conditional uses for different types of projects on agricultural land, but again, it does not specifically mention solar energy fields.
During this past week’s meeting of the York County Commissioners, Chairman Randy Obermier said he asked the county’s zoning administrator (Deputy York County Attorney Joe Selde) to take a look at the county’s zoning regulations in reference to solar fields and in preparation for an upcoming meeting in which a developer is scheduled to talk about a possible project in York County.
Q: Can you run a list of all the daycare providers in the area?
A: People may go to https://www.nechildcarereferral.org/, enter their address, select a radius and it will give a list of providers. This email address was provided by the York County Development Corporation.
Q: A while back when I drove past the Leisure Home, I noticed that the little food pantry on the corner of West Second and Lincoln Avenue had a broken door and was basically empty. I don’t know whether it’s been vandalized or the glass just broke when someone was closing the door. Is it going to be repaired?
A: It has been repaired. The little food pantry by the Leisure Home has been fixed and as of Wednesday morning there were two cans of food inside it.
Q: Is it true that York used to have two fire stations?
A: Yes, this is true.
In 1883, the first fire department was organized. From the early 1880s and until the middle 1940s, there were two fire departments in York. The North York Hose Company, No. 2, was located just north of the underpass on the east side.
The downtown station was just south of the present post office building on Grant Avenue.
Then, in March, 1949, the stations were consolidated into one and the fire department was moved to Fourth Street and Grant Avenue.
In April, 1968, a bond issue was passed and a new fire/police complex was built at a cost of $188,000 at its current location, at Eighth and Grant Avenue.
Q: What is the longest prison sentence ever served in the history of the United States?
A: An inmate named Paul Geidel holds the record for the longest prison sentence served in the United States and was even put into the Guinness Book of World Records.
Geidel was in prison from 1911 to 1980 – 68 years and 245 days.
There are also other really long prison sentences.
John Phillips served time from July 17, 1952 to March 9, 2021 – 68 years and 236 days.
Joseph Ligon served prison time from Dec. 18, 1953 to Feb. 11, 2021 – 67 years and 54 days.
Johnson Van Dyke Grigsby served prison time from 1908 to 1974 – 66 years and 123 days.
Q: When was the prison in York built?
A: The Nebraska Correctional Center for Women began operation in May 1920 through an act of the Nebraska Legislature establishing the State Reformatory for Women. The original facility included a two-story farmhouse that was used as an inmate dormitory and later as the superintendent’s residence.
Q: How are the county commissioners going to spend the federal COVID-relief funds from the federal government? And how soon do they have to spend it before they lose it?
A: The commissioners are investigating how the county’s $2.6 million can be spent. It appears that the county’s allotment might be unrestricted – but that still has to be clarified.
There is also the possibility that these funds could be used for roads and bridges. Again, that is being investigated.
The expenditures have to be designated by 2024 and spent by 2026.