Wonderline -- Readers ask about county zoning regulations and daycare providers

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Is there any language in the York County comprehensive plan and/or zoning regulations pertaining to solar fields?

A: Within the county’s zoning regulations – which were last updated nearly a decade ago – we could find no specific language pertaining directly with and solely to solar energy fields. This is likely because at the time the zoning regulations were last updated, there really weren’t active endeavors for solar projects such as this coming forward.

That said, under Section 503.05 of the county’s zoning regulations, as far as conditional uses, there is a categorization that could pertain. As it is written, it says: “Other uses and structures, determined by the Board of Commissioners to be comparable with the above listed conditional uses, compatible with surrounding land uses and consistent with the intent statement of this district.”