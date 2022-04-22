Wonderline -- Readers ask about county ARPA funds, trails, marriage rules

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: This past week, there were references in the newspaper about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that will be used by the county. How long does the county board have to decide how to use those funds?

A: They have until the end of 2024.

Q: My friend and I have been walking the Beaver Creek Trails since it’s been nice out and we ventured out to Mincks Park as well. The length is marked at Beaver Creek but we were wondering what the length is of the trail around Mincks Park?

A: The length of the trail inside Mincks Park is .915 mile.

Q: What is Nebraska’s state law regarding who can perform a marriage ceremony?

A: Nebraska Statute 42-108 says that “every judge, retired judge, clerk magistrate, or retired clerk magistrate, and every preacher of the gospel authorized by the usages of the church to which he or she belongs to solemnize marriages, may perform the marriage ceremony in this state. Every such person performing the marriage ceremony shall make a return of his or her proceedings in the premises, showing the names and residences of at least two witnesses who were present at such marriage. The return shall be made to the county clerk who issued the license within 15 days after such marriage has been performed. The county clerk shall record the return or cause it to be recorded in the same book where the marriage license is recorded.”

Q: What is all required to get a marriage license?

A: According to information from the York County Clerk’s office, there is a $25 fee.

Both applicants need to be present.

They must have proof of identity: a current driver’s license, photo ID or passport. If the information is not in the English language, it must be transcribed into the English language by a Nebraska Certified Interpreter.

Applicants must verbally supply Social Security numbers. If an applicant does not possess a Social Security card, a waiver must be completed.

The marriage license is good for one year from the date it is issued and is valid anywhere in the state of Nebraska.

Applicants must supply the names of their parents (including mothers’ maiden names) and their parents’ birthplaces (city and state).

If an applicant has been previously married, that person must provide how the marriage ended (death, dissolution or annulment). The court date or date of death is required. If the divorce was in the State of Nebraska, there is a waiting period of six months and one day after it is granted by the judge.

If either applicant is not of legal age (19), a notarized consent form must be signed by the legal guardian giving consent to the marriage. If the applicant is under 17, a license cannot be issued in Nebraska.

Q: I saw at the city council meeting a couple of officers were honored for their actions in the past months. That’s great, they all deserved the awards for their heroism. But it got me to thinking why do we never see or hear anything about those behind the headsets when these calls come in? They (dispatchers) do so much to support the police, sheriff’s and fire departments, but they never get honored for the things they do.

A: We agree that 911 dispatchers have an incredible responsibility and take on a very difficult job in keeping our communities safe. And we are sure the police, sheriff’s and fire departments agree – as well as the people who are on the other end of the line when they call 911.

That said, these types of commendations are brought forward from within the agencies themselves.

And no one has ever said 911 dispatchers did not deserve to be commended.

So now that the reader has brought forward this question, we’re sure everyone reading this is thinking how much 911 dispatchers’ work is appreciated and possibly this will spur some recognition in the future.

Q: Have Nebraskans have ever felt substantial earthquakes? I know there’s been very small ones felt in the past, but was just curious as to this state’s unlikely earthquake history.

A: According to the United States Geological Survey, the first significant earthquake felt in Nebraska occurred in 1867, on April 24. It was apparently centered near Lawrence, Kan. It affected must of Nebraska.

Since 1867, at least seven earthquakes of a noticeable intensity have originated within this area of the nation.

Several strong earthquakes centered in neighboring states have been felt over limited portions of Nebraska – none causing any damage.

“Probably the strongest earthquake in Nebraska history occurred Nov. 15, 1877. There were two shocks 45 minutes apart – the second was the strongest. At North Platte, the shock was reported to have lasted 40 seconds. Buildings rocked at Lincoln and walls were damaged at Columbus. The shock was strongly felt in Omaha. Cracked walls were reported at Sioux City, Iowa.”

On July 28, 1902, a moderate earthquake occurred near Battle Creek in northeastern Nebraska. The limited reports available indicate that this shock was felt at Yankton, S.D., and a number of places in western Iowa. No damage was noted, although the tremor “was reported sufficient to rattle dishes and shake bell towers.”

Several small earthquakes shook houses in Columbus on Feb. 26, 1910.

On July 30, 1934, a strong earthquake was centered in Dawes County. The tremor damaged a few chimneys at Chadron. In addition, some plaster fell and dishes and canned goods were thrown from shelves and cupboards. Two earthquakes, four minutes apart, shook the area near Tecumseh. At Tecumseh, some chimneys were cracked and a few collapsed. A few windows were also broken and cracks appeared in plaster and stone walls.

Q: Is the 2-hour parking limit in downtown York enforced?

A: Those who work in the downtown area are encouraged to park in the different parking lots in the area, along Grant, Nebraska and Platte Avenues.

And those who park in 2-hour stalls are encouraged to move within that time period.

It should be noted that parking tickets have been issued for exceeding that time period – as seen in the lists of disposed cases from York County Court.