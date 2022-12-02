Wonderline -- Readers ask about construction work, pot holes and zoning regulations

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: This year's storm brought a wave of construction contractors into town. As winter approaches many are finding the promises made are not being fulfilled. Are there any city resources for homeowners who may be getting scammed?

A: York Public Works Director James Paul said, “The City of York has a registration process for contractors. Part of the registration process ensures that contractors have insurance to conduct business within city limits and our ETJ. The city also requires inspections to be completed on contractor work. Our advice for homeowners with concerns would be to contact their insurance company.”

Q: What are all the little pot holes being dug around town by the city or a contractor? Most are right by the curb close to an intersection.

A: York Public Works Director James Paul explained, “A contractor was uncovering water valves and sanitary manholes, to ensure the valves and manhole covers are accessible for future service.”

Q: Has the county made any progress on zoning regulations pertaining to pipelines or solar fields or any other type of power-related usage of ag land? There has been periodic talk about it for months but I have yet to see any action.

A: This past week, during the York County Commissioners’ regular meeting, that question was asked of Deputy York County Attorney Christopher Johnson, who is also the county’s new zoning administrator. He said he has put together proposals for regulations pertaining to solar, pipeline and wind projects and those will be brought forward in the near future, for consideration.

Q: Who puts up the downtown decorations for Christmas each year? It seemed like they just magically go up each year – I didn’t notice them one day and then suddenly, the next, there they are! Anyway, whoever does it every year, I just want to say thank you.

A: The downtown holiday decorations are put up by city work crews.

Q: My family had this discussion over Thanksgiving while we were making the relish tray. Is it true that baby carrots aren’t really baby carrots?

A: This is correct. They aren’t baby carrots.

The baby carrots that we famously buy in the grocery store, for relish trays and such, are actually just pieces of fully-grown adult carrots that were cut into two-inch fragments by a machine. Once they are cut up, another machine rounds off the edges, so the carrots end up looking like the ones we buy at the grocery store. The shredded leftovers usually end up as livestock feed.

The creation of baby-cut carrots was revolutionary as irregular and odd-shaped adult carrots used to have to be discarded because they were too strange looking to be sold in the grocery store. This method was created as a way to utilize even the ugliest of carrots – which coincidentally also created a brand new, profitable market for carrot growers.

Q: Who were the first people to arrive in Nebraska back in the old days? Who settled here first?

A: People have inhabited the land of Nebraska for thousands of years. When the Europeans first arrived, there were several tribes of Native Americans who lived throughout the state. In the west were the nomadic tribes of the Cheyenne and the Lakota Sioux. In the east lived the tribes of the Omaha, Pawnee and the Otoe.

The first European to arrive in Nebraska was likely Spanish explorer, Francisco de Coronado in 1541. He claimed the land for Spain. It was over 100 years later, in 1682, that another explorer, Frenchman Robert Cavelier, claimed the land for France. Over the next century, the land would be claimed and fought over by the French, Spanish and British.

In 1800, France controlled a large area of land west of the Mississippi River. In 1803, the United States purchased this area, including Nebraska, from the French as part of the Louisiana Purchase. American explorers Lewis and Clark traveled through Nebraska in 1804, mapping their trip and reporting back about the flat plains and large herds of bison they saw in Nebraska.

The United States established Fort Atkinson in Nebraska in 1819. It was the first army post built west of the Mississippi River. In 1823, a small fur trading post was built on the Missouri River. It became Bellevue, the oldest city in Nebraska and the first permanent settlement.

In 1854, the Nebraska Territory was created by the Kansas-Nebraska Act. People really began to move to Nebraska in the 1860s when the Homestead Acts allowed people to get free land in the area. Also, new railroads crossing the territory made it much easier for people to travel here. On March 1, 1867, Nebraska was admitted to the Union as the 37th state.