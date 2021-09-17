Wonderline -- Readers ask about companies with over 100 employees and Yorkfest royalty

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: How many companies, who have businesses in York, have more than 100 employees?
A: We asked Lisa Hurley, the director of the York County Development Corporation. She responded, “17 businesses have 100 or more employees located in York County. If they’re asking about corporations that have more than 100 employees in multiple locations, it would be at least eight more, but it depends on how each business is legally structured.”
Q: How many years have there been Yorkfest royalty named?
A: Yorkfest Royalty has been crowned during the annual community celebration since 1979. The following are the kings and queens from each year:
• 1979: Stan Hartman and Elaine Dahlgren
• 1980: Pete Frandsen and Deloris Baer
• 1981: Howard Harris and Gert Rogers
• 1982: Paul Geis and Barbara Furst
• 1983: Hollis Miller and Nettie Clark
• 1984: John Strand and Fern Rose
• 1985: Dean Sack and Agnes Conant
• 1986: Alvin Olson and Freddie Oglesby
• 1987: Hub Foster and Judi Nordlund
• 1988: Cub Baer and Dorothy May
• 1989: Howard Anderson and Margaret Jensen
• 1990: Miles Hildebrand and Alice Brouillette
• 1991: Kelly Holthus and Ann Kirkpatrick
• 1992: Clarence Churchill and Louise Gleason
• 1993: M.A. “Deb” Hartman and Sally Ruben
• 1994: Howard May and Arlene Splain
• 1995: Dan Barrett and Betty Bell
• 1996: Howard Blatchford and Yvonne Junge
• 1997: Duane Birt and Mary Crawford
• 1998: Dean Richardson and Kappy Bedient
• 1999: Dr. Charles Wempe and Mildred Goodban
• 2000: Dr. James Stansberry and Verna Wolfe
• 2001: John Munn and Ann Wagner
• 2002: Wes Tonniges and Darcy McBride
• 2003: George Crawford and Joyce Otoupal
• 2004: Les Olson and Gail Nordlund
• 2005: Jack Vincent and Ruth Krumbach
• 2006: Herb Heiden and Elaine Stuhr
• 2007: Dr. Darroll Loschen and Connie Hubbard
• 2008: Dr. Harold Rosenau and Toni Hess
• 2009: Bill Scheve and Bernie Scripture
• 2010: Kent Bedient and Konda Cooper
• 2011: Dr. Don Witte and Dr. Nancy Dob
• 2012: Tim Gardner and Jean Gardner
• 2013: Tommy Toms and Joan Strong
• 2014: Bob Sautter and Evelyn Campbell
• 2015: Leo Kloewer and Gayle Kloewer
• 2016: Jason Hirschfeld and Deb Stuhr
• 2017: Mike Lucas and Rosalie Hillmer
• 2018: Todd Kirshenbaum and LaMoine Roth
• 2019: Jerome and LeVauna Weismann
• 2020: Warren Thomas and Irene Duncan
• 2021: Lonnie Berger and Marilyn Jackman
Q: What religious denomination forbids its members from receiving the COVID shot?
A: We looked at several sources, nationwide, and all report that no major denominations in the country forbid its members from receiving the COVID vaccination.
Q: Do you know how many people went to view the Honor Flights display at the auditorium last week?
A: We do not know an exact count because not everyone signed in with the register upon entering. We do know the attendance was very good, especially on Saturday after the Grand Parade.
Q: Why did my tomatoes stop turning red? It’s only September.
A: We went to different sources and it may be because it’s been so hot even though we are well into September. And when tomato plants become overgrown, they tend to spend most of their energy on growing leaves.
Q: Who determines which attorneys become the county and district judges in the state?
A: Judicial appointments are made by the governor.
Q: Why am I suddenly finding new plants, of all sorts of things, popping up among my pumpkin and gourd vines?
A: They are volunteer plants and because they started a little later (than the plants you transplanted), you are just now noticing them – especially if they have been growing among all the vines. They are finally big enough to be noticed while the vines are starting to wind down.