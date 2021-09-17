Wonderline -- Readers ask about companies with over 100 employees and Yorkfest royalty

A: We looked at several sources, nationwide, and all report that no major denominations in the country forbid its members from receiving the COVID vaccination.

Q: Do you know how many people went to view the Honor Flights display at the auditorium last week?

A: We do not know an exact count because not everyone signed in with the register upon entering. We do know the attendance was very good, especially on Saturday after the Grand Parade.

Q: Why did my tomatoes stop turning red? It’s only September.

A: We went to different sources and it may be because it’s been so hot even though we are well into September. And when tomato plants become overgrown, they tend to spend most of their energy on growing leaves.

Q: Who determines which attorneys become the county and district judges in the state?

A: Judicial appointments are made by the governor.

Q: Why am I suddenly finding new plants, of all sorts of things, popping up among my pumpkin and gourd vines?

A: They are volunteer plants and because they started a little later (than the plants you transplanted), you are just now noticing them – especially if they have been growing among all the vines. They are finally big enough to be noticed while the vines are starting to wind down.