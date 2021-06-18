Wonderline -- Readers ask about community center costs, wills, HR position

Q: We want the community center to be fixed and it’s such a shame there are so many extra serious problems that have now been found. My question is how will the extra cost for the extra work be paid for? Is there money somewhere to access to pay for that work, which obviously has to be done in order to complete the ongoing project and save the facility.

A: York Mayor Barry Redfern said, “From the beginning the intention has been to pay for the improvements at the auditorium and the community center by the city taking out a bond and making the payments over time from LB357 funds which is the extra ½ percent sales tax we collect that can be used for infrastructure or recreation projects. The additional structural things that have to be fixed at the community center will mean that we will have a larger payment than first projected and that we will likely need to stretch the payments out over 15 years. The cash flow is available in the LB357 Fund to make this payment but it does limit the money we will have to do other projects until the bond is paid off.”