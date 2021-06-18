Wonderline -- Readers ask about community center costs, wills, HR position

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: We want the community center to be fixed and it’s such a shame there are so many extra serious problems that have now been found. My question is how will the extra cost for the extra work be paid for? Is there money somewhere to access to pay for that work, which obviously has to be done in order to complete the ongoing project and save the facility.
A: York Mayor Barry Redfern said, “From the beginning the intention has been to pay for the improvements at the auditorium and the community center by the city taking out a bond and making the payments over time from LB357 funds which is the extra ½ percent sales tax we collect that can be used for infrastructure or recreation projects. The additional structural things that have to be fixed at the community center will mean that we will have a larger payment than first projected and that we will likely need to stretch the payments out over 15 years. The cash flow is available in the LB357 Fund to make this payment but it does limit the money we will have to do other projects until the bond is paid off.”
Q: Are hand-written wills legal in Nebraska?
A: We asked John Lyons, the York County Attorney, who said: “Nothing in my answer may be read as offering legal advice, and the question is for academic purposes only. Readers should consult with a licensed attorney for an answer to their particular situation.
“A hand written will is called a holographic will. State law provides for the existence of a holographic will in probate proceedings. Neb. Rev. Stat. §30-2328 reads, ‘Holographic will: An instrument which purports to be testamentary in nature but does not comply with section §30-2327 is valid as a holographic will, whether or not witnessed, if the signature, the material provisions, and an indication of the date of signing are in the handwriting of the testator and, in the absence of such indication of date, if such instrument is the only such instrument or contains no inconsistency with any like instrument or if such date is determinable from the contents of such instrument, from extrinsic circumstances, or from any other evidence.’
“As you can see there are a number of conditions that must be met for a holographic will to be testamentary. A probate court determines the validity of a holographic will,” Lyons said further.
Q: Is the county sharing in the cost of the HR position recently created/hired by the city?
A: No. The county is not sharing this position with the city. This is strictly a city position.
A conversation, several years ago, was held regarding the two entities sharing a HR position but that eventually ended and the city created the position on its own.
Q: Can a city regulation be put in place that would require joggers to wear high-visibility clothing when it is dark out? Could the city adopt something like that? I’ve nearly hit people jogging in the street at night and early in the morning, because they can’t be seen by motorists.
A: If someone wants to propose a city regulation, they can take their proposal to the city and ask for consideration of an ordinance. The ordinance committee would review the proposal with legal counsel from the city attorney. Then if they determine it could be a feasible regulation, they would take it to the city council for consideration.
Q: Why hasn’t the YNT reported the unemployment figures for the county in a while? It seems like it’s been longer than a month since the last update.
A: We haven’t yet received the latest update from the Nebraska Department of Labor. When that becomes available, it will be published.
Q: I was driving down South Lincoln Avenue the other day and saw a sign sticking up in the median that said that space is a “no mow” zone. Why is that?
A: The medians down South Lincoln Avenue have been planted with wild flowers and native prairie grasses. This was done through a beautification grant. Not mowing will allow the plants to flourish and take hold.
Q: Is there a statute of limitations for how long after something happens that a person can file a tort claim?
A: According to Section 13-919 of the Nebraska State Statutes, tort claims must be filed within two years from the event that prompted the claim.
Q: Is it true the former York County Courthouse had been placed on the national registry of historic places and yet was still torn down?
A: According to local history books, the courthouse “was added to the National Register of Historic places in 1976. However, the commissioners moved forward with plans to build a new courthouse. In June, 1978, the destruction of the old courthouse began and it was completed in September, 1980.”