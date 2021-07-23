Wonderline -- Readers ask about commission location, masks and weapons

Q: Who can get a concealed handgun permit in Nebraska?

A: To be eligible, the applicant must be 21 years old or older; not have a felony conviction; not have any convictions of domestic violence; not have been discharged dishonorably from the Armed Forces; not be a fugitive, on parole, on probation, under house arrest, or under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment longer than a year; meet additional provisions to demonstrate physical, mental and moral requirements.

Q: Who chose the people to be on the city’s museum committee?

A: The names of the individuals were recommended by the mayor and the city council voted to approve those recommendations.

Q: Is it true that York’s new city administrator used to be a state lawmaker?

A: Yes, that is true. Dr. Sue Crawford, York’s city administrator, served eight years in the Nebraska Unicameral. She represented District 45, which includes the city of Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base. She was first elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016. She left the legislature due to term limits and soon after became the city’s administrator.