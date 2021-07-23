Wonderline -- Readers ask about commission location, masks and weapons

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I attended a meeting of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission in Lincoln. The commission is located in the 5900 Block of Walker Avenue. The building is a magnificent old structure, both inside and out. I wonder what it was built for originally?
A: We think the reader is referring to the building at 5903 Walker Avenue.
The building at 5903 Walker Avenue is known as the Whitehall Mansion.
Mrs. Olive White built the stunning neo-classical residence in 1910.
It is managed by the Friends of Whitehall Mansion, which was founded in 1997 “by a group of individuals interested in the architecture and history of the mansion and of the people who have lived, learned and worked on Whitehall Campus. They support the preservation of this historic landmark, research and education regarding the mansion’s history and its role as both a family home and (a public building). We are working in a cooperative partnership with owners and occupants of the mansion to maintain the building and its legacy of service.”
It is a historic building in Lincoln.
Details of the building are listed as it having “a foundation and trim of light Bedford stone and a large frontal porch of reinforced concrete.” Mrs. White’s husband, C.C. White served as a trustee of Nebraska Wesleyan University and she hosted many university events in the house.
The building was listed on the Nebraska Register of Historic Places on Oct. 29, 1982.
The house was purchased by the state of Nebraska in 1927 to serve as a home for children and in 1981 it was owned by the Department of Public Welfare of the state. The house is now used as offices.
Q: Will kids be required to wear masks in York Public Schools this coming year?
A: This past week, York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said he would be sending communications to parents in the next few days regarding protocol for the new school year.
This summer, the school had a “mask optional” policy for summer programs. No indication has yet been given as to the direction the school district will go – but as Bartholomew said, they plan to communicate that to parents very soon.
Q: What is considered to be a deadly weapon in the state of Nebraska as it pertains to concealed deadly weapons?
A: A concealed weapon under Nebraska law includes guns but also certain knives, brass or iron knuckles “or any other deadly weapon.” According to state statute, a knife is considered a deadly weapon if the blade is over 3.5 inches long, capable of cutting, tearing or stabbing, and could lead to death or serious bodily injury.
Q: Who can get a concealed handgun permit in Nebraska?
A: To be eligible, the applicant must be 21 years old or older; not have a felony conviction; not have any convictions of domestic violence; not have been discharged dishonorably from the Armed Forces; not be a fugitive, on parole, on probation, under house arrest, or under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment longer than a year; meet additional provisions to demonstrate physical, mental and moral requirements.
Q: Who chose the people to be on the city’s museum committee?
A: The names of the individuals were recommended by the mayor and the city council voted to approve those recommendations.
Q: Is it true that York’s new city administrator used to be a state lawmaker?
A: Yes, that is true. Dr. Sue Crawford, York’s city administrator, served eight years in the Nebraska Unicameral. She represented District 45, which includes the city of Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base. She was first elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016. She left the legislature due to term limits and soon after became the city’s administrator.
Q: To put things into perspective, regarding COVID-19 in York County, can you tell us how many cases have been in the county since this whole thing started, how many people have been hospitalized because of it and how many people have died . . . just in York County.
A: According to the statistics from Four Corners Health Department, there have been 1,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County since the pandemic began. Seventy-eight York County residents have had to be hospitalized because of COVID and there have been 16 COVID-related deaths.
Q: Can you give us a list of who has, so far, officially declared they will run for governor next year?
A: Those who have declared so far are the following:
• Michael Connely, educational advisor, quality assurance director, small-scale agri-businessman, USMC veteran (aviation communication and navigation, military intelligence)
• Charles Herbster, farmer, rancher, small business owner
• Brett Lindstrom, state senator
• Jim Pillen, member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents
• Breland Ridenour, information technology manager
Q: What can be done to make the owner of a property next to mine mow the grass?
A: Mowing properties is required within the city of York. If there is a problem issue, report it to the city offices and notice will be given.