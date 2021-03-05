Wonderline -- Readers ask about city positions, mandates and vaccinations

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Since there has been such discussion about residency for department heads by the mayor and council, have there actually been applications received for the open positions of city administrator, public works director and human resources director?
A: York Mayor Barry Redfern said, “Yes we have had numerous applications for city administrator and the process is progressing. We hope to present a HR director to council at next meeting the 18th. We have struggled to get applicants for the Public Works Director position.”
Q: Do Four Corners Health officials think they will be getting the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine? It would really speed things up if we could get it here soon. Or will we in York keep getting the same kind (requiring two doses) that we have been getting?
A: Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said this week that this health department has received 300 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. These one-dose vaccinations have been scheduled to be given to educators and school workers as health officials start to focus on vaccinations for area school staffs.
Q: The senior centers in surrounding communities like Stromsburg and Aurora have been open for several months. Is there a plan for the York Senior Center to open to at least seniors who have received their two doses of COVID-19 vaccine?
A: York Senior Center Director Sandra Lautenschlager said, “The York Area Senior Center's Board of Directors will be addressing a safe plan for reopening the York Area Senior Center at its March board meeting scheduled on March 8. Four Corners Health Department, as of Feb. 26, reports York County is still yellow on the risk dial which means a moderate spread risk. The York Area Senior Center Board will continue to follow Four Corners Health Department's recommendations based on COVID numbers and the age of our members. Watch for the announcement of reopening in the York News-Times.”
Q: Where does the mayor think the museum should be located? Does he have a particular idea about where it should go or an idea about what might be pursued?
A: “With the museum space currently empty it gives us an opportunity to discuss the future of the not only the museum but the community center,” responded York Mayor Barry Redfern. “My opinion is the community center should be a family recreation center and moving the museum would allow us to use the museum space to develop an area in the center for more kid and family activities. Right now there is very little for younger kids to do at the center other than swim. I think it makes a lot of sense for the museum to be relocated in the basement of the auditorium. We are currently having discussions about all possibilities.”
Q: If the number of new COVID-19 cases in York County start going up again, will the city’s health board revisit the idea of reintroducing the city’s mask mandate?
A: “When the City Board of Health met to have a mask mandate it was driven by the number of cases and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19,” explained York Mayor Barry Redfern. “Luckily right now those numbers have been much lower. If circumstances were to change and we were to see an increase in case and hospital numbers and with advice from our local health officials, I would not hesitate to call a meeting of the Board of Health to revisit the mask mandate.”
Q: Do you know why York’s temperature and other weather conditions are no longer shown on television weather segments?
A: This has happened in the past, when the instruments are not working at the weather station at the airport. One would assume that is the case if you aren’t seeing weather information for York.
Q: How much of our local population has been vaccinated so far?
A: That statistic remains fluid as shot clinics continue each week, throughout the health district. There was a very large shot clinic held at the Holthus Convention Center, as an example, this past Thursday.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said on Thursday morning: “Of our population, in the health district, of our people who are 18-plus years old, 19.9 percent have received at least one dose. Right now, 9.85 percent of our 18-plus population is fully vaccinated – so we are making progress. In York County, as of this morning (on Thursday), 3,414 vaccinations have been given. The numbers are constantly changing.”
Q: Have there been mass vaccination clinics at the York Public Schools yet?
A: According to health officials and school officials, York Public Schools’ staff members will start receiving vaccinations next Friday.
Q: When will Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry be on television?
A: The interview will air Sunday, March 7, at 7 p.m., on CBS.
Q: Do past presidents and their spouses get Secret Service protection for the rest of their lives?
A: Yes. Past presidents and their spouses are protected by the Secret Service for their rest of their lives, after leaving office.
Former presidents and their spouses are free to relinquish Secret Service protection if they choose to do so at some point.
But they are entitled to it, by law, for the rest of their lives.
Also provided Secret Service protection are the children of former presidents until they are 16 years old.
However, a president (before leaving office) can sign a presidential directive authorizing Secret Service protection for an extended period of time for children, family members and staff members, if they so choose.
Q: What are the most popular foods in America?
A: According to a number of sources:
• Hamburgers. Americans eat 13 billion hamburgers each year.
• Hot dogs. The average American eats more than 50 hot dogs each year.
• Pizza. Three billion pizzas are consumed by Americans each year.