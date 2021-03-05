Wonderline -- Readers ask about city positions, mandates and vaccinations

A: York Senior Center Director Sandra Lautenschlager said, “The York Area Senior Center's Board of Directors will be addressing a safe plan for reopening the York Area Senior Center at its March board meeting scheduled on March 8. Four Corners Health Department, as of Feb. 26, reports York County is still yellow on the risk dial which means a moderate spread risk. The York Area Senior Center Board will continue to follow Four Corners Health Department's recommendations based on COVID numbers and the age of our members. Watch for the announcement of reopening in the York News-Times.”

Q: Where does the mayor think the museum should be located? Does he have a particular idea about where it should go or an idea about what might be pursued?

A: “With the museum space currently empty it gives us an opportunity to discuss the future of the not only the museum but the community center,” responded York Mayor Barry Redfern. “My opinion is the community center should be a family recreation center and moving the museum would allow us to use the museum space to develop an area in the center for more kid and family activities. Right now there is very little for younger kids to do at the center other than swim. I think it makes a lot of sense for the museum to be relocated in the basement of the auditorium. We are currently having discussions about all possibilities.”