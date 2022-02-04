Wonderline -- Readers ask about Christmas food donations, Amish Cook, history's pandemics

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: My kids and I loved seeing the lights at the home of Bill and Christi Payne during the holidays and I have thought it is so clever how they “compete” with their relatives to gather up food donations from those who come to see their amazing displays. What a great idea! And what a wonderful thing to do! Also, it was fun to see a few updates about where everyone was through the process, in the newspaper. What I’m wondering is how did it all turn out in the end? Who collected how much and how much did they all end up with, for donations, by the time Christmas was over?
A: The collections at the Payne house in York and their relative’s house in Wymore were astounding!
Christi Payne said, “Wymore did 609 in physical pounds and with cash donations they ended up with about 693 total. York did 1,408 in physical pounds and with cash donations we ended up with 1,888 total. The combined total, for both food pantries, was 2,581 pounds.”
Q: How many women have written the Amish Cook column over the years?
A: The Amish Cook has been a popular syndicated column in the York News-Times for about 20 years now.
Since we began running the Amish Cook column, three different women have been the authors. The current writer of the Amish Cook is Gloria Yoder.
Q: Can you give us some numbers related to COVID in York County? Can you tell us the population of the county, how many COVID cases there have been in the county since this whole mess started and how many COVID-related deaths there have been in the county?
A: The population of York County, according to the latest census figures, is 14,125.
Since the pandemic began, according to the Four Corners Health Department, there have been 3,795 lab-confirmed cases of COVID in York County. It should be noted the figure is likely higher because this number does not include those who took home tests or had COVID but did not test.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 21 COVID-related deaths in York County, according to the local health department.
Q: There was the pandemic in 1918. How did that finally come to an end?
A: Numerous sources say the 1918 flu pandemic lasted about 18 months and ended after either people had been exposed to the virus or it became less life threatening. Historically, says Time Magazine, most pandemics last between 2 ½ and 3 ½ years.
“Over time, pandemic viruses typically mutate and evolve into an endemic disease that circulates at lower, more manageable levels,” says healthline.com. “This was the case with the influenza strain behind the 1918 flu pandemic. Dr. Keith Armitage, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Case Western Reserve University, says this was likely due to a combination of herd immunity and the virus mutating to produce a less severe illness. The 1918 influenza strain never disappeared, rather it continued to mutate and a version of it continues to circulate to this day.”
Q: Does the city’s board of health meet very often? If they do meet, can you tell us when so people can go to their meetings to bring up concerns and maybe the need for some new mandates?
A: York’s city board of health only meets when there is a need and historically that hasn’t been very often.
It had actually been years since the city’s board of health met – until a meeting was called to order in late 2020 and another was called in early 2021, regarding the city’s mask mandate due to the pandemic.
The board only meets when there is a call by the chairman and two of its members to do so.
The members of this particular board are the mayor, the chief of police, the city attorney, the city physician, the council president and the council vice-president.
Q: I saw a while back that the county board members were going to consider all the committee assignments for themselves and other county officials. Did they do that? And if they did, can you tell us who is on what committee or board, so we know who to contact about specific things or if we have questions/concerns?
A: The 2022 committee assignments are as follows:
• Blue Valley Community Action: Kurt Bulgrin and Bill Bamesberger
• Building and Grounds: Randy Obermier and Bamesberger
• County Relief: Jack Sikes and Bulgrin
• York County Development Corporation: Daniel Grotz and Bulgrin
• Landfill Board: Bamesberger and Bulgrin
• SENDD: Bulgrin and Obermier
• York County Aging Services: Sikes and Obermier
• Four Corners Health Department: Sikes and Bamesberger
• Road Department liaison: Bamesberger and Grotz
• Emergency Management liaison: Bulgrin and Bamesberger
• Veteran liaison: Sikes and Bamesberger
• Safety and security: Sikes, Paul Vrbka, Sharilyn Steube, Calvin Friesen, John Lyons, Harvey Keim, Lori Byers, Nick Wollenburg, Gary Petersen, Leila Luft
• Handbook Committee: Cheryl Weisheit, Brenda Scavo, Byers, Bulgrin, David Michel, department heads
• Chamber of Commerce: Obermier and Sikes
• Visitors Promotion liaison: Obermier and Bulgrin
• Budget Committee: Grotz and Obermier
• First Net Committee: Obermier, Vrbka and Luft
• Legislative Committee: Bulgrin
• Technology Committee: Grotz, Scavo, Bulgrin, Kayla Crowder, Luft, Josh Gillespie
• Health Insurance Committee: Obermier, Sikes, Weisheit, Kelly Turner
Q: Why do the county board members do a walk-through tour of the jail every so often? What’s the point?
A: The county commissioners, along with the sheriff and jail staff, go on quarterly tours of the county jail. This is to be in compliance with Jail Standards, which is required by law. This is also an opportunity for the county board members to see firsthand any special repairs or needs that may arise, or to ask questions about policies, facilities, etc.
Q: I was out walking my dog and noticed all kinds of uneven sidewalks in different locations. I’m getting on years and I don’t walk as well as I used to. If someone such as me didn’t pay very good attention, they or I could easily fall and injure myself while just walking the dog. So my question is whether or not a public sidewalk, in front of a residence, is to be maintained by the homeowner or by the city? If someone trips and falls due to an uneven public sidewalk, who is liable?
A: Sidewalks in front of residences are the responsibility of that property owner. Whoever owns the residential property is responsible for the upkeep of the sidewalk.
If a sidewalk is on public property, it is the responsibility of the government entity that owns it.
And the liability lies with the responsible party.