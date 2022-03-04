Wonderline -- Readers ask about Chamber Check Card program, prisons, Ukraine

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: What is the deal with the new Chamber Check Card program? How will it compare to the Chamber Check program? How does it work?

A: As explained earlier by Dave Sjuts in the YNT Business Beat, the York Chamber of Commerce has rolled out its new Chamber Check Card program.

As the Chamber has experienced many successful years of the Chamber Check program, the board and staff believed the card will only ensure success for many years to come as cards become more popular with consumers.

“All of us at the Chamber understand this will be a process to get everyone on board, trained and ready to take cards,” said Madonna Mogul, Chamber exec. “So don’t worry as we know this isn’t something that will just happen overnight. Chamber staff will assist our members and the public every step of the way to make sure everyone is comfortable with the new card program.”

Mogul said the cards will be much easier to market to consumers and businesses because they will be very similar to gift cards which are used extensively. The Chamber will load the card with a specified amount ($10 minimum) and it will be ready to use. When a consumer redeems the card, the business will then swipe the card just like a credit card.

“Some issues surrounding the paper checks was making change when consumers used a large check for a small purchase,” said Mogul. “Not any longer. When the card is swiped, each purchase amount will be reduced from the total amount on the card until the amount remaining on the card is zero.”

The check card program also allows the Chamber to see the location and amount each time a card is used which will allow for accurate reporting.

As far as the paper checks that are still out there and unused, the Chamber will allow a period of time for consumers to use the paper checks and then they eventually will be phased out. The new check cards will be good for 10 years after the sale.

This week, Mogul said, regarding the transition to the cards, that it is going very well.

“To date, we have converted over $3,300 from checks to cards. As part of our roll-out efforts, we plan to donate 5% to the Blue Valley Food Bank for every $50 that is converted now through March 15.”

She also noted they have been getting some great questions about the card program and wanted to share those (as well as her answers) with readers:

Can I still use my Chamber Checks at Chamber member locations? “Yes. Chamber Checks may still be used if you elect not to convert them into a card. However, any new orders that come in will be prepared as a Chamber Check Card. Merchants will see both come through for a time yet.”

Will the Chamber Check Cards expire? “No. Just as the Chamber Checks never expired, the Chamber Check cards will not either. There is an expiration date on them for 2028 as this has to be with the format of the card. Most cards will more than likely been used by then, but if not, we will load a new card with your unused balance on it.”

What if a Chamber business is not on the linked list? “Our office team has been working to get Chamber businesses linked and live but it does take a little bit of time for us to get to all places. We will continue to prepare a current list and have it available during this time of transition.”

If my business does not take cards as a form of payment but we want to purchase Chamber Check Cards for our employees, do we have to onboard? “No. Any person or business may purchase Chamber Check Cards as a gift or employee appreciation. The onboarding process is only for the businesses that will take cards as a form of payment for their product or service.”

Q: How big is Ukraine?

A: Ukraine is the second-largest country in Europe, after Russia. At 233,031 square miles, it is a bit smaller than Texas.

With a population of 43.6 million, Ukraine is the eighth-most populous country in Europe.

Q: In news coverage regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, journalists keep using the word “oligarch” to describe certain people. What is an oligarch?

A: The definition of oligarch is “a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence, particularly in Russia, in an oligarchy.”

An oligarchy is a form of power structure in which power rests with a small number of people.

Q: I’ve been keeping track of the discussions on replacing the old Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. How old is that facility?

A: The Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln is 153 years old.

Q: When the maximum security prison at Tecumseh was built, did the people there want it? And did it ever create an increase in population there?

A: There are plenty of articles about how in 1998, hundreds of Tecumseh residents packed into the high school gym to voice their support because it was expected to create a population boom and a surge in local business investment. The town’s population is now less than it was back then, as the majority of prison workers commute.

Q: When will the York community center open?

A: Hopes are for that to happen soon. Right now, the hold-up is waiting for all the fire marshal inspections and approvals to be accomplished, as explained during an earlier community sector briefing by Mayor Barry Redfern.