Wonderline -- Readers ask about case calculations and the county/attorney situation

Q: Is John Lyons representing himself in this whole thing against the county commissioners while he is working for the county? Or did he employ another attorney to do that work for him?

A: John Lyons, the York County Attorney, hired his own counsel, which is David A. Lopez from the Husch Blackwell legal firm in Omaha.

Q: Who is representing the county and the county commissioners in this situation involving the county attorney?

A: The county commissioners retained outside counsel, which is the Woods Aitken legal firm.

Q: In a story earlier this week, only certain schools were mentioned as far as how many students were out due to COVID that particular day. Why weren’t the figures provided for the other schools?

A: Regarding that particular story, we accessed that information from the school districts’ dashboards on their websites – some of the area schools are not utilizing dashboards on their websites and are not reporting their COVID case numbers, so that information could not be included.

Q: When is the city finally going to fix the Wal-Mart parking lot?