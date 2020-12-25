Wonderline -- Readers ask about candidate filing, fire chief position and council appointment

Q: Remind me again how Steve Postier got on the ballot as a city council candidate in the first place because it wasn’t legal for him to be on the ballot as a candidate. Did he tell the county clerk’s office that he lived in city limits? Or did he tell them he didn’t but he’d fix it later? Or did he just not tell them anything about that? Or did they trust his information and it ended up being misleading? Why was Mr. Postier allowed to file with an address outside the city limits; why wasn’t this caught by the county clerk’s office initially? Also, when someone comes in to file a candidacy, does the county clerk’s office have to check to make sure they are in the boundaries of the jurisdiction in which they file?