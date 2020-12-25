Wonderline -- Readers ask about candidate filing, fire chief position and council appointment

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Remind me again how Steve Postier got on the ballot as a city council candidate in the first place because it wasn’t legal for him to be on the ballot as a candidate. Did he tell the county clerk’s office that he lived in city limits? Or did he tell them he didn’t but he’d fix it later? Or did he just not tell them anything about that? Or did they trust his information and it ended up being misleading? Why was Mr. Postier allowed to file with an address outside the city limits; why wasn’t this caught by the county clerk’s office initially? Also, when someone comes in to file a candidacy, does the county clerk’s office have to check to make sure they are in the boundaries of the jurisdiction in which they file?
A: York County Clerk Kelly Turner replied to these questions: “I do not recall what all took place almost a year ago. Annexation was discussed.”
“Anyone filing for any office with the clerk/election office – we do check to make sure they are a registered voter and that they live in the district that they are running for.”
Q: I see where the department heads have all been appointed and yet there was no fire chief appointed. What has happened that the city leaders feel there is no need for this vital public safety position to remain unfilled?
A: This position has not yet been filled and is a vacant position at this time. It has been vacant since the resignation of Mike Lloyd in early October, 2019. Since then, Tony Bestwick has been serving as the interim fire chief. The intention is to have a fire chief officially in place, once one is chosen.
Q: All totaled, what department head positions are open for candidates at this time, in the city? It just seems like a lot.
A: Candidates are being sought to fill the following department head positions in York: city administrator, public works director, fire chief and human resources director.
Q: I’d like to know why the mayor wouldn’t immediately turn to the next highest vote getter from the election to fill the vacant council position?
A: Mayor Barry Redfern responded: “The responsibility of the mayor is to present the best candidate possible to the council for their approval. There is no first runner up or first alternate for candidates that are not elected. Circumstances surrounding York’s past council election led me to move in a different direction.”
Q: This past week, were there re-appointments to the planning commission for the city?
A: Yes. There were three. Reappointed to the city’s planning commission for three-year terms were Kim Stephens, Lisa Riley and Reed Hitz.
Q: I have been seeing on social media that people are posting photos of “The Christmas Star.” I am just wondering what is so special about this star situation? I seem to have missed hearing about this – with the exception of seeing all the photos people are posting online.
A: According to many news outlets, the two largest planets in the solar system are closer together than they have been since the Middle Ages.
And because it happened in time for Christmas, it’s been called The Christmas Star.
It started the night of Dec. 21 when Jupiter and Saturn appeared so closely aligned in the sky that they looked like a double planet.
Scientists say that while alignment of these two planets is rather rare – happening once every 20 years or so – this particular conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets appear to one another. The last time this has happened was back in 1226.
NASA says that while these two planets appear close, they are still hundreds of millions of miles apart.
Q: Where did the practice of leaving out cookies and milk for Santa come from?
A: We found a number of sources that say this practice could be linked back to the traditional feast of St. Nickolas – on Dec. 6, children would leave food and drink out at night for the exchange of gifts in return.
Then in Germany, many years ago, the Christmas tree was decorated with apples and cookies – and there emerged the theme of Santa snacking on the decorations when he came to visit. When tree decorations changed, the tradition then switched to people leaving the snacks out for Santa.
There is also the story that this tradition was kept alive during the Great Depression, as parents wanted to inspire their children to share with others. Leaving snacks out for Santa and his reindeer became part of that effort.
Q: How long has Hallmark been making Christmas movies?
A: Twenty years. The first to air was in 2000. There have been nearly 300 since the Hallmark Christmas movie was created.
Q: What are the most traditional dishes for Christmas dinner in America?
A: We went to a number of sources and will be quoting findings from “Eat This, Not That.”
The following are the most traditional dishes for Christmas dinner by the state, according to this particular source: Alabama, sweet potato casserole; Alaska, cranberry sauce; Arizona, goose; Arkansas, sweet potato casserole; California, roasted carrots; Colorado, goose; Connecticut, roasted potatoes; Delaware, mashed potatoes; Florida, roasted turkey; Georgia, roasted carrots; Hawaii, cranberry sauce; Idaho, roasted potatoes; Illinois, roasted carrots; Indiana, turkey gravy; Iowa, pheasant; Kansas, turkey gravy; Kentucky, sweet potato casserole; Louisiana, sweet potato casserole; Maine, Hot Toddy (drink); Maryland, stuffing; Massachusetts, roasted potatoes; Michigan, roasted carrots; Minnesota, pheasant; Mississippi, sweet potato casserole; Missouri, crescent rolls; Montana, prime rib; Nebraska, prime rib; Nevada, mashed potatoes; New Hampshire, baked brie; New Jersey, roasted carrots; New Mexico, mashed potatoes; New York, goose; North Carolina, roasted carrots; North Dakota, stuffing; Ohio, roasted carrots; Oklahoma, beef gravy; Oregon, mashed potatoes; Pennsylvania, turkey; Rhode Island, stuffing; South Carolina, sweet potato casserole; South Dakota, green bean casserole; Tennessee, sweet potato casserole; Texas, turkey; Utah, stuffing; Vermont, egg nog; Virginia, turkey; Washington, stuffing; West Virginia, egg nog; Wisconsin, goose; Wyoming, mashed potatoes.