Wonderline -- Readers ask about burglary, restrictions and Rudolph

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Has there been any information on the break-in at the C-Store in Gresham back in October?

A: As the YNT reported back in October, the York County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a burglary that occurred on October 18 at 11:57 p.m. at the Gresham C-store Highway along Highway 69. York Crime Stoppers was seeking information regarding the individuals that were involved. An unknown male suspect damaged two glass doors, gaining entry into the Gresham C-store. After entering the store, the suspect jumped over a service counter and fled on foot. The estimated damage was $1,500. York Crime Stoppers was offering a reward up to $250 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.

Alex Hildebrand, investigator for the York County Sheriff’s Department, says, “The case is still under investigation. We are still seeking the public's assistance on the case. We have determined it is connected to others in the area and are working with investigators from those areas to get this particular case solved. We are also waiting for evidence from the case to be processed at the crime laboratory that will possibly lead us to apprehending the suspect.”