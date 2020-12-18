Wonderline -- Readers ask about burglary, restrictions and Rudolph

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Has there been any information on the break-in at the C-Store in Gresham back in October?
A: As the YNT reported back in October, the York County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a burglary that occurred on October 18 at 11:57 p.m. at the Gresham C-store Highway along Highway 69. York Crime Stoppers was seeking information regarding the individuals that were involved. An unknown male suspect damaged two glass doors, gaining entry into the Gresham C-store. After entering the store, the suspect jumped over a service counter and fled on foot. The estimated damage was $1,500. York Crime Stoppers was offering a reward up to $250 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.
Alex Hildebrand, investigator for the York County Sheriff’s Department, says, “The case is still under investigation. We are still seeking the public's assistance on the case. We have determined it is connected to others in the area and are working with investigators from those areas to get this particular case solved. We are also waiting for evidence from the case to be processed at the crime laboratory that will possibly lead us to apprehending the suspect.”
Q: What was the date when the Phase 2 directed health measures in the state started, when we first started relaxing the restrictions for the first time?
A: The Phase 2 directed health measures started on June 1, which was the first time the restrictions were loosened after the 10-day rule had pretty much shut down all events and gatherings.
Q: And another question looking back on our weird year. What was the date of the first “drive-in movie situation” during the pandemic in York?
A: The first drive-in movie situation was set for May 9.
Support Local Journalism
Q: Why is it that we crave more carbs in winter?
A: Studies have shown that many people’s food intake increases by approximately 90 to 200 calories a day during the winter months.
According to an article provided to the York News-Times, “some speculate this urge may be part of an instinctive reaction for survival left over from when food could be scarce in winter months.”
But winter also means hormonal changes, the article said. “Released by the adrenal gland when the body senses stress, glucocorticoids are thought to be at the root of some individuals’ propensity to eat when under stress. Research has found that glucocorticoid levels increase in many individuals during fall and winter months, perhaps suggesting seasonal change may induce a low level of stress. Studies also suggest that an increased appetite in colder months may be due to changes in ghrelin and leptin – two hormones that regular hunger, appetite and satiety.”
And “research also suggests that decreased exposure to sunlight lowers levels of the mood-boosting hormone serotonin, causing changes in mood and sense of well-being, as well as playing a role in depression and seasonal affective disorder. Because carbohydrates encourage the production of serotonin, it’s natural to find yourself reaching for starchy or sugary foods for a quick mood boost. In fact, some have suggested that intense carbohydrate cravings may potentially be a sign of seasonal affective disorder.”
Q: Where did the idea of Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer come from?
A: According to a piece by the History Channel, Rudolph, “the most famous reindeer of all,” was born over 100 years after his eight flying counterparts. The red-nosed wonder was the creation of Robert L. May, a copywriter at the Montgomery Ward department store.
“In 1939, May wrote a Christmas-themed story-poem to help bring holiday traffic into his store. Using a similar rhyme pattern to Moore’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ May told the story of Rudolph, a young reindeer who was teased by the other deer because of his large, glowing, red nose. But, When Christmas Eve turned foggy and Santa worried that he wouldn’t be able to deliver gifts that night, the former outcast saved Christmas by leading the sleigh by the light of his red nose. Rudolph’s message — that given the opportunity, a liability can be turned into an asset — proved popular.
“Montgomery Ward sold almost two and a half million copies of the story in 1939. When it was reissued in 1946, the book sold over three and half million copies. Several years later, one of May’s friends, Johnny Marks, wrote a short song based on Rudolph’s story (1949). It was recorded by Gene Autry and sold over two million copies. Since then, the story has been translated into 25 languages and been made into a television movie, narrated by Burl Ives, which has charmed audiences every year since 1964.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!