Wonderline -- Readers ask about budget, COVID and garbage

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I didn’t see anything in the newspaper this week after the county officials had their budget workshop, about whether they were able to cut more than $1 million from the requests for the budget. What happened with that situation?

A: Because two commissioners were unable to attend the meeting last Tuesday afternoon, the decision was made to postpone the workshop. On Tuesday, a date and time was being worked out for when it would be rescheduled so all parties (including the professional who is assisting in the budget process) can be present. It appears the workshop will be held either the afternoon of Sept. 1 or the morning of Sept. 2.

The information regarding that workshop will be published in a legal in the newspaper and information will be provided on the front page as well.

Q: What type of work is going on, on Road J? I’ve seen a lot of different vehicles out there and it looks like there is a major project happening.

A: The commissioners discussed this during their meeting this week. Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said the work will result in the “squaring off of a corner” at Roads J and 13 to correct a curve that was causing issues. This will also result in a better intersection for larger vehicles, such as farming equipment.

Q: Have our COVID rates improved at all in the last few weeks? Are we still in the high risk category that we’ve been in for a while?

A: According to the latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department, there were 57 new COVID cases, in the entire health district, in the last seven days. This figure does not include home test results, so health officials say the number is probably higher than this.

The Four Corners Health District remains in the “red zone,” which indicates high risk of transmission.

Q: There is a house along Grant Avenue in York where the garbage is piled high in the yard and it is becoming a real problem. I drove by several times and saw children playing on the mounds of garbage. A couple of times I drove by and saw grown adults sitting on the piles of garbage drinking beer. The piles of garbage continue to get bigger. Not only is it a terrible eye-sore it is an obvious health issue for the children who live there. Isn’t this against city codes?

A: It is against city codes.

Section 16-2 of York’s municipal code says it is unlawful for residents “to keep in, on or about any dwelling, building or premises in the city, any decayed vegetable or animal substance, garbage, offal or refuse matter or any substance that may be injurious to the public health or offensive to the residents or inhabitants of the vicinity unless the same is kept in receptacles.”

Concerned citizens have the ability to call the police and/or city offices to report these types of issues and officials can then address the problem.

Q: I just moved here. Does the city of York have an ordinance that sets certain hours for selling alcohol?

A: No liquor can be sold in York between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to Section 5-5 of the city’s municipal code.

Q: Can a person vote, ever again, if they have been convicted of a felony? What if they were convicted a long time ago, like 15 years ago?

A: Individuals convicted of a felony are ineligible to vote while incarcerated or on parole or on probation. Voting rights are restored two years after the completion of all supervised release (except if convicted of treason). Ex-offenders have to re-register to vote.

Q: I’m curious as to how many Husker fans traveled to Ireland for the football game this week. Does anyone know?

A: Estimated figures are about 12,000, according to news outlets covering the event. The majority of attendance at the football game was expected to come from Nebraska.

Q: I went to the courthouse this week to do some business. I must have driven around for 15 minutes to find a place to park. No spaces were available in the front or either side of the courthouse. Are downtown employees encouraged to use the public parking lots so people like me can use the parking spaces?

A: The parking spaces around the courthouse can often be found filled on certain days because of court service days. For example, there are Monday District Court service days that take place with many court hearings of all types being held. Every Wednesday is a court service day for York County Court. Status hearings are held on specific Tuesdays. Many people visit the courthouse on these days for those purposes – just as examples. So it gets congested around the square.

Yes, downtown employees and county employees are encouraged to use the public parking lots in the area and many do. Most days, before 8 a.m., many people can be seen walking to their places of employment from those parking lots – rain or shine, cold or hot.

So it’s hard to say what could open up more spaces around the courthouse because there is simply a lot of activity on week days in that area of town.