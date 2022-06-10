Wonderline -- Readers ask about bridge, storm shelter, bus stops, sidewalks

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: When will the Blackburn Bridge be replaced?

A: The engineering contract has been signed and the physical work to replace that bridge will take place this coming winter.

Q: I saw in the city’s agenda last week that the public works director is now the street superintendent for the city. What does that mean?

A: York’s public works director, James Paul, took the intensive 7-hour test to be a street superintendent and passed. York City Administrator Sue Crawford told the city council Paul passed the test on his first try – “and only 5% of the people who take it pass it the first time.”

“It’s great to have one of our own as the street superintendent, as it’s been a while,” commented Mayor Barry Redfern.

Q: Is the city auditorium still a public storm shelter?

A: This question was asked a few months back when there was a bizarre December tornado warning.

As explained by Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation, “the city auditorium is no longer considered a community storm shelter. Years ago, the city auditorium was taken off the community storm shelter list because it could not be left unlocked without supervision due to security breaches. City and council officials are currently discussing ideas for addressing the need for a storm shelter in the downtown area that can be reliably available.”

Q: How long do you have to stay stopped behind a school bus when it is stopped?

A: As long as the stop arm is extended from a school bus, drivers cannot proceed forward.

Q: I was out walking with my kids and noticed there are some areas in town where the sidewalks are really bad. My question is if a public sidewalk in front of a residence supposed to be maintained by the homeowner or by the city? If a sidewalk is uneven, if someone trips and falls due to that issue, who is liable?

A: Sidewalks in front of residences are the responsibility of that property owner. Whoever owns the residential property is responsible for the upkeep of the sidewalk. If a sidewalk is on public property, it is the responsibility of the government entity that owns it.

And the liability lies with the responsible party.

Q: Why was the asphalt work downtown postponed from this week?

A: It appears there was an issue on the contractor’s end that caused the delay.

When the new timeline is determined, it will be announced by the city offices with plenty of advance notice for property and business owners.

Q: Does the Red Cross bloodmobile not have a calling list any longer in York? It used to be that when they were coming to town, someone would call me on the phone to remind me to donate. But I haven’t been contacted in a while.

A: It might be an issue of not having enough volunteers to make those calls.

If someone is interested in donating blood, they can go to redcrossblood.org/give and by just entering their zip code, they can see a full listing of all the local bloodmobiles that are planned in the near future – as well as available appointment times.

Q: Since the county commissioners voted against giving county employees premium pay because “it wouldn’t be for everyone” are they going to give the rest of their employees a $1.50 raise like they did for the county roads department so that it’s for everyone?

A: The preparation for the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year has started and the county board members have been meeting with department heads and elected officials to talk about expenditures in the next fiscal year. One would assume that topic, if it comes up, will be discussed during the budget process this summer.

Q: Who invented the potato chip?

A: Food historians say George Crum, a cook at the Moon’s Lake House in New York, accidentally invented potato chips in 1853. After a guest at the restaurant kept returning potato fries, claiming they weren’t crisp enough, he sliced the potatoes extra thin and fried them in hot oil, finishing them with added salt.

In the 20th century, potato chips spread beyond chef-cooked restaurant fare and began to be mass-produced for home consumption. The Dayton, Ohio-based Mikesell’s Potato Chip Company, founded in 1910, identifies as the “oldest potato chip company in the United States.” And the New Hampshire-based Granite State Potato Chip Factory, founded in 1905 and in operation until 2007, was one of America’s first potato chip manufacturers.

Q: I notice a narrow strip of what appears to be asphalt has been laid down directly in the middle on the interstate median between Pleasant Dale and Milford. What is its purpose and why only that short stretch?

A: Jeni Campana, spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, explains it is to support a high tensile strength, cable guardrail soon to be constructed. Strictly for safety, it is hoped the barrier will stop, deflect or at least slow cars before they can get into the opposing lanes of traffic. Campana said the method is used in other states, however this is the first installation for Nebraska. “We’re trying it on that one stretch (of highway) to start,” she said. If proven effective chances are good it will be used elsewhere in the future.