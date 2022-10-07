Wonderline -- Readers ask about bridge, hall of fame, solar field

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: When is the Blackburn Bridge going to be replaced?

A: It is scheduled for reconstruction this winter.

Q: When will the Ag Hall of Fame plaques be given out this year?

A: They will be presented on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., in the church at the Wessels Living History Farm.

Q: Is the little solar field at the York landfill operating yet or not? I know they had some supply chain issues and just wondered if it is doing its thing yet.

A: Yes, it is. Matter of fact, this past week, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said he had been contacted by York City Administrator Sue Crawford about a ribbon-cutting event there, to mark the fact it is now in operation. Obermier said the event will be held Oct. 20, at 3:45 p.m.

Q: I saw that the “Spirited Community Member” position on the Four Corners Health Department Board of Directors is open and people can apply. Have they gotten any interest? And if someone is interested, who do they contact?

A: York County Commissioner Jack Sikes, who sits on the Four Corners Board, said this week that there has been some interest shown. If someone is interested in applying, they can contact Sikes as well.

Q: I watch “Sister Wives” and am curious as to how old Kody Brown is.

A: Kody Brown is 52 years old.

Q: The $15 million transportation/safety project in York is a really cool thing and we are excited to see the progress. My question is if there is a timeline as to when things will be done.

A: This week, Dr. Sue Crawford, city administrator, said there is a tentative timeline regarding different portions of the project.

Timing estimates for the different components of these projects are: curb cuts and school crossings by spring of 2023; the trail expansions by the fall of 2024; and the creation of the pedestrian overpass at the interchange by the spring of 2026.

Q: How old was Loretta Lynn?

A: The Kentucky coal miner’s daughter was 90 years old.

She passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn started her musical career in the early 1960s. She was the first woman ever named entertainer of the year at the genre’s two major awards shows, first by the Country Music Association in 1972 and then by the Academy of Country Music three years later.

The Academy of Country Music chose her as the artist of the decade for the 1970s and she was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

She also went on win four Grammys, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Q: I just moved to York. Is there a dog park here? And if there is one here, where is it and how big is it?

A: Yes, there is a dog park in York. It is located at 2100 North Lincoln Avenue. This is just west of the building that houses the Four Corners Health Department.

This is a fenced-in area of over two acres.

Q: What are the hours at the York Community Center?

A: From October through April, the hours are Sundays, 1-5 p.m.; Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Q: Why do cats lick people?

A: For cats, licking is not only used as a grooming mechanism, but also to show affection. When your cat licks you, it is creating a social bond.

Q: My pumpkin patch was hailed out and I just let it come back on its own. I don’t have a lot of pumpkins, but there are some. The question I have is what do I have to do to get the pumpkins I have to turn from green to orange.

A: Sun is needed to turn the pumpkin orange. So make sure they get exposure to sunlight and hopefully they will turn orange.

Q: I have a fairly young (just two years) asparagus patch and want to know what I will need to do to get it ready for winter.

A: Once the fronds have been cut back, cease watering the asparagus. The idea when winterizing beds is to protect the crowns from cold injury. Spread four to six inches of mulch such as straw, wood chips or other organic materials over the crowns.

Regarding cutting the asparagus back, it should be cut back in the fall but it is important to wait until all the foliage has died back and turned brown or yellow. This will normally happen after the first frost.