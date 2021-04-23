Wonderline -- Readers ask about bill, vehicles, autopsies

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What is happening in the legislature regarding the bill to get rid of Daylight Savings Time?
A: LB 283 became a speaker priority bill on March 17 and names of other lawmakers continue to be added to Sen. Briese’s name, who introduced it.
So it is still alive in this session and moving along.
Q: Is there a limit to how many vehicles someone can own in York? Is there a limit to how many vehicles one household can park on the street? My neighbor has so many vehicles parked on the street that some elderly neighbors have to walk nearly a block just to get to their houses because they can’t get parking spots outside their homes.
A: There is no limit as to how many vehicles a York resident can own. However, there is a municipal regulation that vehicles must not just be parked on the street and remain dormant for long periods of time. Vehicles are required to be moved at least once every 24 hours.
If this is a serious matter, the reader can call the York Police Department and report the matter, or at least just ask questions.
Q: A while back, there were some questions asked about a higher number of autopsies in the county, during a county commissioners meeting. Was there ever an answer?
A: As explained by York County Attorney John Lyons, “We have had more autopsies and those had to be done statutorily. The autopsies were requested by law enforcement.”
Nebraska law requires an autopsy when a person younger than 19 dies, unless the death resulted from an accident or the individual was suffering from a readily recognizable disease. In other situations, an autopsy is ordered because there is no clear explanation for the death and the death was unattended. The autopsies are ordered to get a more precise picture of what caused the death.
Sometimes family members ask for an autopsy to be performed, because the cause of death was uncertain and the death was sudden. In those instances, the families pay for the procedure.
Q: Why are the real estate transfers in the newspaper six months behind?
A: These are submitted to the newspaper and the newspaper runs them as soon as they are submitted. The newspaper does not compile the listing of transfers – that listing comes from an outside entity.
Q: There have been articles in the past about the old Red Lion Mill in York County. Could you find the exact location where it once existed?
A: We couldn’t find the exact location in the historical sources we have here, just that it was on the Blue River on the south edge of York County. The land was secured from a man named Nick Nye.
If someone has this information, they are invited to call Wonderline and leave a message with their information and we will publish that next week.
Q: I found it fascinating that Prince Philip was a soldier in World War II. Can you tell us more about his service?
A: Prince Philip joined the Royal Navy while he was still a teenager, in 1939, at the start of World War II. He was a search light control officer. He helped spot enemy crats, both during day and night, often saving the vessels on which he served. He was praised for his contributions to the Battle of Cape Matapan, during which allied forces sank five enemy vessels and killed over 2,000 enemy officers, with only four seamen and four light vessels lost in the exchange.
Philip swiftly rose through the ranks, earning the rank of first lieutenant by 1942 after the Battle of Crete. He was also present at the signing of Tokyo’s surrender in September 1945.
He was heavily decorated for his service in the war, including medals for bravery, but his service extended beyond the Navy.
His active service ended once the queen acceded to the throne in 1952, four years after their wedding.
He was appointed at various times to serve as admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps, colonel-in-chief of the Army Cadet Force and air commodore-in-chief of the Air Training Corps.
The also held the post of colonel-in-chief for a number of British and overseas regiments.
These roles pushed him to train as a pilot with the RAF, completing just under 6,000 hours of flight time by the time he gave up flying in the late 1990s.
Q: Is it true that there was once a Chinchilla farm in York or near York?
A: The Dixie Lee Chinchilla Supply was started in McPherson, Kansas, during the early 1960s by the Bill Dawson family.
A chinchilla is a small animal that was mostly raised for its fur.
The Chinchilla Supply Company in McPherson sold supplies to chinchilla ranchers mainly in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The business was then sold to John Tasset of York in May, 1975, according to the history book, “Yesterday and Today.”
“Tasset ran a large chinchilla ranch west of town at that time. The business expanded to supplying ranches nationwide, and employed five to seven people full time.
“In October, 1978, Charles and Theresa Kammerer of York bought the business from Tasset and moved it to their acreage in southeast York. Production continued and started supplying ranchers in Canada, Belgium and Argentina.”
In June of 1984, Dixie Lee was sold to Robert Treadway of Gilroy, Calif., according to the local history book.