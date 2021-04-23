Wonderline -- Readers ask about bill, vehicles, autopsies

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: What is happening in the legislature regarding the bill to get rid of Daylight Savings Time?

A: LB 283 became a speaker priority bill on March 17 and names of other lawmakers continue to be added to Sen. Briese’s name, who introduced it.

So it is still alive in this session and moving along.

Q: Is there a limit to how many vehicles someone can own in York? Is there a limit to how many vehicles one household can park on the street? My neighbor has so many vehicles parked on the street that some elderly neighbors have to walk nearly a block just to get to their houses because they can’t get parking spots outside their homes.

A: There is no limit as to how many vehicles a York resident can own. However, there is a municipal regulation that vehicles must not just be parked on the street and remain dormant for long periods of time. Vehicles are required to be moved at least once every 24 hours.

If this is a serious matter, the reader can call the York Police Department and report the matter, or at least just ask questions.