Wonderline -- Readers ask about ballfield electric bill, fireworks money, Milligan and monkeys

A: Ann Jansky, one of the organizers for the annual event, said the ticket count was right around 1,500, “which is pretty typical for the Friday night concerts during June Jubilee.”

Q: Does anyone remember the monkeys that were kept in the area of Third and Nebraska Avenue? This would have been in the mid to late 1970s. There was a large outdoor cage they would play in. I never knew the history of them, if they were just pets or if they raised them for circuses, or what.

A: We asked around and this is what we are hearing:

Becky Stodieck said she remembers going to the house and seeing the monkeys who were raised by the resident living there. She said she remembers one of the monkeys was mean – but the monkeys were in a cage. She said there were three or four monkeys raised by the residents there and people would take kids there to see them.

Bob Sautter said in speaking with people who remembered the monkeys, the monkeys were in the area of Third Street and Nebraska Avenue – “in that block, that’s where they were raised, from what people remember.”

Gail Nordlund said yes, she remembered when the monkeys were there and she remembered people taking their kids there to see them.