Wonderline -- Readers ask about ballfield electric bill, fireworks money, Milligan and monkeys

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: How much does it cost to run the lights at the ballfield complex?
A: Cheree Folts, director of York Parks and Recreation, says since October 1, 2020, the Ballpark Complex has paid $6,633.50 in electrical. This includes electricity for the field lights, batting cages, parking lot lights, concessions, restrooms, crow’s-nest lights, concession appliances, sprinklers and everything in the maintenance shop.
Q: How much money did the local fireworks stands rake in? I’d think sales tax records would be helpful in determining that.
A: We don’t know how much money was spent at the local fireworks stands because all those are private operations.
The sales tax receipts will not be reported for two months – and when they are, they do not specify from which types of businesses they were received. There are no specifics as to what areas of town or certain businesses or certain sectors of industry from which certain amounts were generated.
So this question cannot be answered.
Q: I am curious to know how many people attended the Friday night concerts in Milligan for the June Jubilee.
A: Ann Jansky, one of the organizers for the annual event, said the ticket count was right around 1,500, “which is pretty typical for the Friday night concerts during June Jubilee.”
Q: Does anyone remember the monkeys that were kept in the area of Third and Nebraska Avenue? This would have been in the mid to late 1970s. There was a large outdoor cage they would play in. I never knew the history of them, if they were just pets or if they raised them for circuses, or what.
A: We asked around and this is what we are hearing:
Becky Stodieck said she remembers going to the house and seeing the monkeys who were raised by the resident living there. She said she remembers one of the monkeys was mean – but the monkeys were in a cage. She said there were three or four monkeys raised by the residents there and people would take kids there to see them.
Bob Sautter said in speaking with people who remembered the monkeys, the monkeys were in the area of Third Street and Nebraska Avenue – “in that block, that’s where they were raised, from what people remember.”
Gail Nordlund said yes, she remembered when the monkeys were there and she remembered people taking their kids there to see them.
As far as we can tell, from talking to a number of people, the monkeys were raised as pets and they had cages inside and outside, in which they lived.
Q: Will critical race theory be taught in the York Public Schools? If so, which grades and/or ages and when would this education begin? Will any and/or all of the York Public Schools staff be teaching “gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation” to any ages of York Public Schools students? If so, which grades and/or ages and when will this education begin?
A: York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said, “York Public Schools has received multiple complaints and concerns the past couple months about the proposed Health Education Standards that were proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education. YPS has reviewed the draft of proposed standards and has identified multiple concerns and issues. We have contacted NDE and shared our concerns for our students and teachers. NDE and the State Board of Education have also heard multiple concerns and are in the process of redrafting the standards.”
Q: How many fireworks-related injuries were reported in the city of York over the Fourth of July holiday?
A: Leila Luft, communications director at the York County Communications Center, said there were no fireworks-related injuries reported to the 911 center between June 25 and July 5.
Q: How do you kill the Japanese beetles? They are all over my plants in my yard. Are there homemade remedies?
A: We found one from many sources that said a simple solution of water and dish soap can suffocate Japanese beetles. Grab a bucket and mix a quart of water with a teaspoon of dish soap. The dish soap doesn’t have to be any particular brand – any will do. Once you mix the water with dish soap, the least touchy solution is to pour the soapy water into a spray bottle and spray the beetles on your affected plants. This can cause the beetles to drop from the plant and possibly become food for predators such as birds.
You can also pick the beetles off the plant, place them in a bucket filled with the water/soap solution so the beetle will suffocate and die. When you are finished, sources say the cleanup is easy by just dumping out the bucket.
Also Neem Oil will kill Japanese beetles before they become adults. Neem Oil is nontoxic so you can spray it right on your affected plants. When male beetles ingest Neem Oil, they pass it on to the eggs. Then, the hatched larvae will eventually die before they become adults. The best way to kill Japanese beetles with Neem Oil is to spray the oil before the beetles enter their adult stage so they will ingest it before mating.
Q: When can we learn more about the details of the possible live horse racing/entertainment area being proposed for York?
A: Following a decision by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, the Freedom Bay Board of Directors and Freedom Bay President Drew Jensen will provide information about their plans. The commission will hear the matter next week.