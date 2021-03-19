Wonderline -- Readers ask about auditorium, vaccinations, property clean-up

The following questions were asked on the Wonderline:
Q: When in redoing the auditorium, did they take out both of the kitchens in the auditorium or did they leave the one on the main floor?
A: The old basement kitchen equipment no longer is in there -- that was taken out. That space in the basement is now strictly going to be used for storage.
The main floor kitchen remains.
Q: I read how the teachers have been getting their vaccinations. Then, when will the students be able to go to class without masks?
A: That remains to be seen.
As stated in a story that ran this week in the York News-Times, “There are going to be a variety of plans schools come up with,” said York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “We are trying to make the best decisions we can.”
One of those decisions is to continue mask-wearing policies throughout the school district.
“Quarantine and isolation rules are still in place,” the superintendent said. “We would need to be in the green (risk dial) level for multiple weeks before we’d be comfortable without masks. We want to keep our kids in school. It is our intent to finish out the school year (on campus).”
Q: Do different kinds (brands, types) of COVID vaccines make people sicker than others?
A: The aftermath of the COVID vaccines has ranged from nothing to arm soreness to feeling sick for a day or so, according to many people who have received the vaccinations.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said in an earlier Wonderline that she hasn’t been made aware of any severe reactions to the vaccinations in the health district, but was aware that some people have not felt the best the day after.
It really just depends on the person.
In contacting a number of sources, there doesn’t seem to be any clear difference in the aftermath for people who received any of the three brands of vaccinations.
Q: Has the city talked about having a citywide garbage clean-up day with roll-off dumpsters available in a few locations again, like they did before?
A: “With everything that happened last year we haven’t talked about it,” responded Mayor Barry Redfern. “I think it was a great clean-up day and something we can sure discuss with all of our partners about having again.”
Q: There are some lots in town where the houses may be vacant, some people may be living in the houses, I don’t know – anyway, they still have very large, dangerous limbs hanging from our last ice storm and no one has bothered to cut them down. There are probably five locations where the situation is hazardous – especially if kids would happen to run through those yards or something and the limbs would come crashing down. There are other places where the yards are just simply full of limbs and no one has cleaned anything up for months and it just looks bad. What should we do? Call the police? Or maybe call city offices and ask if crews could clean it up? I thought about cleaning some of this up myself, but I figured that would be considered trespassing – plus I’d probably need a trailer and maybe even a loader to get it all done.
A: “It should be reported to the city offices,” says Mayor Barry Redfern. “The city should send out a notice to the property owner to clean up the property, remove limbs, etc. with a time frame to get the work completed. That notice would also advise that if the property owner fails to complete the clean-up, then the city will clean it up and assess the expense against the property. The city has been short staffed in this area but we are going to be more focused in our efforts going forward so it is important that this procedure be followed. Do not enter properties on your own for a number of reasons.”
Q: How many people died during the 1918 pandemic in Nebraska?
A: Historical accounts say Omaha alone had 974 deaths between Oct. 5 and Dec. 31, due to the Spanish Flu.
“The state’s overall death toll was variously reported between 2,800 and 7,500 people, a broad range because Nebraska’s reporting was so woefully incomplete. Medical professionals gave various reasons for this. Many said that the large number of patients left them little time to keep good records. Federal officials considered Nebraska’s numbers so inaccurate that they omitted them when calculating the nation’s total infection rate and mortality,” according to an adaptation of “Flu Epidemic, 1918,” Nebraska Timeline column.