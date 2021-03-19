Wonderline -- Readers ask about auditorium, vaccinations, property clean-up

Q: There are some lots in town where the houses may be vacant, some people may be living in the houses, I don’t know – anyway, they still have very large, dangerous limbs hanging from our last ice storm and no one has bothered to cut them down. There are probably five locations where the situation is hazardous – especially if kids would happen to run through those yards or something and the limbs would come crashing down. There are other places where the yards are just simply full of limbs and no one has cleaned anything up for months and it just looks bad. What should we do? Call the police? Or maybe call city offices and ask if crews could clean it up? I thought about cleaning some of this up myself, but I figured that would be considered trespassing – plus I’d probably need a trailer and maybe even a loader to get it all done.