Wonderline -- Readers ask about auditorium architects, playhouse, oath

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Who designed the old city auditorium in York? It is such an interesting building and would like to know.

A: The city auditorium was designed by Meginnis and Schaumberg, which was an architectural firm in Lincoln. The firm lasted from 1925 until 1943 when partner Harry Meginnis passed away. The first designed several buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places and three buildings on the University of Nebraska’s East Campus as well as the Mueller Tower on its city campus.

A listing of their work includes the following designs: the J.C. Ridnour building in the Haymarket District; the Federal Trust Building at 13th and N Streets in Lincoln; the model of the Lincoln Liberty Life Insurance Building at 11th and O Street; the Lincoln YWCA Building at 1432 N Street in Lincoln; the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity House in Lincoln; and as said earlier, the historic York City Auditorium.

Q: Approximately how many dog breeders are there in Nebraska?

A: The latest figures say there are 240 licensed dog breeders and brokers in Nebraska, including commercial breeding kennels, dealers and pet stores. This was the latest figure provided by the Department of Agriculture.

Q: I saw the story about this week’s Christmas show at the Yorkshire Playhouse and I just got to wondering how many years has that wonderful place/theater effort existed in York.

A: The Yorkshire Playhouse is currently in its 50th year.

Q: When will the county officials (who were elected in the General Election) take their oath of office?

A: The oaths of office for newly-elected/reelected county officials will be administered in the first week of January, 2023.

Q: Back when Jean Thiele retired from her longtime position as city clerk, you listed the mayors that she worked with over the years. Can you find that list and re-run those names?

A: Jean provided a list that included all the mayors from 1941 on, so for a much longer time than she even served.

They were (in order of service, starting in 1941): Joseph Alden, Andrew Grosshans, Shirley Norton, Ivan Fleming, Lloyd Livingston, Hubert Zieg, O.N. Miller, LeRoy Vineyard, Donald Grosshans, Ken Kunze, Greg Adams, Chuck Harris, Orval Stahr and Barry Redfern.

We don’t have the list of mayors prior to that time.

Q: I love watching “The Kitchen” on the Food Network. I enjoy Katie Lee being a part of the group as well. My question is from what background did she come, before she joined the Kitchen ensemble?

A: Katie Lee Biegel wrote her first cookbook, “The Comfort Table” which was released in 2008, soon to be followed by “The Comfort Table: Recipes for Everyday Occasions” in 2009. The “Endless Summer Cookbook” was published in 2015.

She also writes a column for “SELF” Magazine and she published her first novel, “Groundswell” in 2011.

She also sits on the Celebrity Board for Feeding America.

She has served as a contributor to several magazines and TV shows, including “Iron Chef America” where she was a judge in 2007.

Besides being a co-host on “The Kitchen,” she has also been the host of the Cooking Channel’s “Beach Bites With Katie Lee.”

Q: Why is it that I suddenly crave bananas for no reason?

A: There could be a number of reasons, including that the reader has a low potassium level, low energy level, needs some extra Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C, or maybe needs some more fiber.

Q: We are growing chickens for the first time, this year and we were wondering what is the best kind of chicken to have when the weather gets colder?

A: Numerous sources say the top chicken to tolerate colder weather is the Rhode Island Red.