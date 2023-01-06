Wonderline -- Readers ask about art work, Henderson pursuit, hotel rooms

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: There is that freshly painted sign saying “Now Showing Downtown.” My question, and the questions I’ve heard from others, is why wasn’t the building itself painted first before the art work was installed over it? We can still see the bad looking building that is a backdrop for the sign.

A: York City Administrator Sue Crawford explained: “The York Theater Sign art was designed to use art to quickly change the first image that people see as they drive into downtown York from a crumbling wall overgrown with vines to a fun art piece. The city was a partner in the effort and the city funds involved were from a promotion budget line. It would have been inappropriate for this city money to have been spent on private property improvement such as painting or repairing the wall. Another logic of the project was to have the art be detachable, so the art can be moved to permit painting or building repair and the art can be relocated if the building is knocked down to create a nice green space at the entrance of downtown.”

Q: A week ago, there was a Nixle alert that there was a large police presence in Henderson and they were looking for a man who had fled. Do you have any information about that situation?

A: Henderson Police Chief John Prussia said he had received a call for service regarding a domestic dispute in the 1100 Block of 14th Street on Thursday, Dec. 29. Chief Prussia said he made contact with all the involved parties and a male subject ran from the scene.

Chief Prussia said the man who ran also had warrants out of Omaha for similar situations.

Chief Prussia was assisted by the York County Sheriff’s Department in searching for the man in question, who was later found in the 1000 Block of 16th Street.

Chief Prussia said the man was taken into custody without incident.

He said the Nixle alert was used so if anyone in the public saw the individual, they would know to report that information.

Q: I was sitting at the interchange a couple of days ago, at a traffic light, and I was just reflecting on how many hotels we have in York now compared to just a few decades ago.

So that got me to wondering – how many hotel rooms are in York?

A: The latest figure from the York County Visitors Bureau was 645.

Q: What are the oldest and youngest counties in Nebraska?

A: Burt County is the oldest (established in 1854) while Garden County is the youngest (established in 1910).

Q: What do the numbers on our Nebraska license plates mean – for example, why is York County number 17?

A: Motor vehicles in Nebraska were first registered in June of 1905. In 1922, the state established the practice of using prefix numbers to identify the counties in which vehicles were registered. Each county was assigned a number based on the number of registered vehicles in the county at that time. The county with the most vehicles, Douglas, was assigned the number 1; the county with the second highest number of vehicles, Lancaster, was assigned number 2; and so on. So at that point, York County ranked 17th as far as the number of registered vehicles.

Q: A few months ago, there was a Wonderline question about whether or not the rest areas near York, along Interstate 80, are being manned. At that time, it was said that interested persons could contact Bob Sautter at the York County Visitors Bureau during certain months, if they wanted to become attendants/information people at the rest stops. What months were those, that we could express our interest? I think I would be interested and so would a friend of mine.

A: It was explained that the York Westbound Information Center is open from the third week in May until the end of August. The York Eastbound Information Center has been closed for at least 4-5 years.

Sautter said that last summer, the Nebraska Tourism Commissioner had originally hired three people to staff the westbound rest area so the people could rotate days and have the center open seven days a week. Normal hours of staffing are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

He said if anyone is interested in applying to be a vacation guide/travel counselor, they can contact him in January or February for information regarding applications with the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

Q: Why has the infamous 1888 Blizzard also been called The Children’s Blizzard? I found an old book that talked about the blizzard and it kept being referenced to as The Children’s Blizzard.

A: The horrible 1888 Blizzard has also been called The Children’s Blizzard because 213 children across the Great Plains died in its wake. Other names included The Schoolhouse Blizzard and The Schoolchildren’s Blizzard. So many children died trying to go home from their country schools and this blizzard is one of the deadliest winter storms in the history of the United States Midwest.

Historical stories chronicle how the blizzard caught people off guard. Most accounts agree the early hours that day were unseasonably warm. Cattle were in the fields. School children played outside during noon recess. Men worked outdoors without coats.

Then the wind changed direction and a great mass of thick, blinding snow rolled across the Plains.

While the amount of snow wasn’t legendary, the blizzard/white out conditions were, as well as the plummeting temperatures.