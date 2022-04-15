Wonderline -- Readers ask about archery, solar field, railroad taxes

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I have recently taken up archery, so I’ve been taking advantage of the range west of Recharge Lake. That said, are there any laws and/or city ordinances that prohibit me from practicing archery in my backyard?

A: Dan Aude, asset manager for the City of York, said Article XVI of the municipal code says “archery is not a permitted use except at a designated shooting range.”

Q: When a person “is EPC’d,” what does that mean?

A: That means a person has been taken into emergency protective custody. This is typically to protect a person from himself or herself due to mental health issues.

Q: Is it true that the big solar field being planned by McCool started out as a proposed 5,000 acres but now it might be half that?

A: It appears that’s the case. We did receive an email from the project’s company which said “the proposed project will be 2,500, not 5,000 acres.” The company representative said they were able to narrow it down and are no longer requiring 5,000 acres.

Q: Are we still doing good with COVID case numbers in York County and the Four Corners Health District?

A: The good news is yes. According to the latest information from the health department, there were only four reported COVID cases in the entire health district in the past seven days.

Q: Does the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad play property taxes on the rail line through York County? If so, how does the assessor determine the value?

A: The railroad pays by the mile of track and how many cars go through the county, according to an earlier interview with York County Assessor Ann Charlton. There is track from the east to the west, crossing the county, and track from York to Benedict. If there is double track, that adds to the miles in the county. This is a central assessed property done by the state and value is determined by the state. The value is then sent to the county and is included in the certified value received by the tax entities that have track in their area. If there is no track in their tax district they get no value and therefore no tax dollars. Track is counted as real property and rail cars are personal property.

Q: Where did the idea come from to have Easter Egg hunts?

A: The custom of the Easter Egg hunt comes from Germany, according to a number of sources. Some say its origins date back to the late 16th century, when Martin Luther organized egg hunts for his congregation. The men would hide the eggs for the women and children to find. This was a nod to the story of the resurrection, in which the empty tomb was discovered by women.

Easter Eggs and the egg hunt became more popular in mainstream England in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Q: I planted asparagus last year. After how many years can we cut the asparagus and eat it?

A: Asparagus can be harvested over a three to four week period during its second growing season.

In following years, asparagus plantings can be harvested until early to mid-June. Harvest asparagus by cutting or snapping the spears when they reach a height of six to eight inches, according to UNL extension.

Q: How long after you plant a strawberry plant will you get strawberries?

A: According to the almanac, it takes around three months for a bareroot strawberry plant to bear fruit. Strawberry plants raised from seed will produce fruit in their second summer as the plant requires its first year to establish and grow.

Q: Why does Easter fall on a different date each year?

A: In the early days of the church, there was the wish to keep the observance of Easter correlated to the Jewish Passover. The death, burial and resurrection of Christ happened after the Passover, so followers wanted Easter always to be celebrated after the Passover. And since the Jewish holiday calendar is based on solar and lunar cycles, each feast day is movable, with dates shifting from year to year.