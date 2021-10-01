Wonderline -- Readers ask about antibody infusions and commissioner action

“York General Hospital has the monoclonal antibody infusion medications available. Individuals will need to contact their health care provider to discuss if they are a candidate for the medication. The monoclonal antibody infusion is an intravenous infusion that is ordered by a physician or physician assistant if the patient meets criteria. Criteria are determined by the provider. Examples of such qualifying criteria (not limited to) are age, weight, immune suppression and diabetes. A patient with these risk factors must also test positive for COVID-19 – a patient may also qualify for post exposure prophylaxis if the patient is considered high risk. Due to limited supply York General Health Care Services is restricting product to only COVID-positive patients. The infusion takes place in the hospital and the patients are scheduled by the nursing staff after receipt of an order. The infusion takes anywhere from 30 minutes to 60 minutes (this depends on what product is available, there are currently three products available – our hospital only utilizes two of them). After the infusion is completed, we will monitor the patient for 60 minutes to ensure no adverse reactions occur. Please also refer to our York General Facebook page for a video that featured Dr. Brady Fickenscher and Jamie Johnson (York General Hospital Pharmacist).”