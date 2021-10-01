Wonderline -- Readers ask about antibody infusions and commissioner action

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Is there any place in York that does the monoclonal antibody infusions?
A: The following response to this question was provided by Jenny Obermier, the chief operating officer/chief nursing officer for York General Hospital and Cornell Bonde, the pharmacy director for York General Hospital:
“York General Hospital has the monoclonal antibody infusion medications available. Individuals will need to contact their health care provider to discuss if they are a candidate for the medication. The monoclonal antibody infusion is an intravenous infusion that is ordered by a physician or physician assistant if the patient meets criteria. Criteria are determined by the provider. Examples of such qualifying criteria (not limited to) are age, weight, immune suppression and diabetes. A patient with these risk factors must also test positive for COVID-19 – a patient may also qualify for post exposure prophylaxis if the patient is considered high risk. Due to limited supply York General Health Care Services is restricting product to only COVID-positive patients. The infusion takes place in the hospital and the patients are scheduled by the nursing staff after receipt of an order. The infusion takes anywhere from 30 minutes to 60 minutes (this depends on what product is available, there are currently three products available – our hospital only utilizes two of them). After the infusion is completed, we will monitor the patient for 60 minutes to ensure no adverse reactions occur. Please also refer to our York General Facebook page for a video that featured Dr. Brady Fickenscher and Jamie Johnson (York General Hospital Pharmacist).”
Q: So what exactly did the county commissioners do, as far as action, after they had an executive session regarding terminating the county attorney? Did his restraining order stop them from pursuing this altogether?
A: Due to the fact the county attorney got a temporary restraining order/injunction to stop those proceedings, the county commissioners voted to table the matter at this time.
Q: My second question (same person asked the previous question) is how many more times is the Wonderline going to answer the question about the Walmart parking lot? Those of us who read the paper regularly know that question has been answered at least five times.
A: Thank you for bringing that up. The Wonderline is as tired of answering that question as you are tired of reading about it.
Hopefully the last question pertaining to this, which ran in the last publication of Wonderline, will be the last time the question is asked by a reader – it certainly has been a popular question that keeps getting submitted over and over again.
Q: I was traveling south on Lincoln Avenue last week. I had a green light at Fifth Street but since the Walk/Don’t Walk lights are not working and haven’t been for months, someone started to cross in front of me. Fortunately I saw them and was able to stop. What’s the problem and when is the city planning to fix them? It’s dangerous.
A: York City Public Works Director James Paul explained, “The controllers for the signals stopped working during the summer. Replacement controllers to fix the signal are obsolete. The city is evaluating options given the age of the other crosswalk signals and the likelihood that other signals may go out soon. The York Public Works Department has placed signs at the crosswalks to alert pedestrians that the signals are not working.”
Q: Because it hasn’t been printed for a while, because of the governor’s previous stop to releasing information, can you tell us the death totals, per county, in the health district, due to COVID-19? And can you give us the total number of COVID-19 cases, per county, since the beginning of the pandemic, in order for us to compare the number of deaths with the number of cases?
A: The latest information from the Four Corners Health Department shows the number of COVID-related deaths, per county, since the pandemic began: York County, 19; Seward County, 35; Polk County, 18; and Butler County, 13.
Regarding the total number of COVID-19 cases in the health district, since the pandemic began, the following is the number of cases per county: York County, 2,184; Seward County, 2,459; Polk County, 688; and Butler County, 992.
Q: We keep hearing about “vaccine breakthroughs” and I’m wondering if there are statistics regarding the number of “breakthrough” COVID cases for the state. Have there been fully-vaccinated people who have gotten COVID, been hospitalized and maybe even died?
A: The most up-to-date information from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services shows the following numbers of COVID “breakthrough cases” as of Aug. 28:
• 69,408 cases in those who were not fully vaccinated (meaning they had one shot but not both);
• 4,838 cases in those who were fully vaccinated (meaning they had both shots);
• 2,715 hospitalizations in those who were not fully vaccinated;
• 148 hospitalizations in those who were fully vaccinated;
• 775 deaths in those who were not fully vaccinated;
• 32 deaths in those who were fully vaccinated.
Q: How much beer was sold at the Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln?
A: We haven’t found that information yet. If reporting has been done, we haven’t been able to access it, but we will publish those findings when they become available.