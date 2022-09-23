Wonderline -- Readers ask about all things royal

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I was fascinated (and surprised) when I saw the queen’s casket suddenly be lowered, through the floor at Windsor Castle, into what the broadcasters said was the royal vault. It was quite something to see, as the queen’s casket slowly disappeared while the bagpipes played. I didn’t even expect that to happen. Will her body then be entombed at Windsor Castle?

A: It was quite dramatic, as the reader said, to see the queen’s casket be lowered from the center aisle down to the royal vault. It was especially something to see for us laypersons in America who may not have expected to see that.

The casket was lowered into the royal vault at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The royal vault is the resting place of many past monarchs. Last year, Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, was also laid to rest there.

However, the vault is not her final resting place. Later in the evening, a private burial service was held for the royal family, as the queen’s casket was then relocated to the King George VI Memorial Chapel. Her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, bodies are there. And the coffin of Prince Philip was also relocated so they could be entombed next to one another.

Q: Will there be a ceremony to crown Camilla as anything?

A: Camilla’s title is Queen Consort now.

According to Newsweek, “Queen consorts throughout history have traditionally been crowned alongside their husbands in the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Camilla, therefore, is not expected to have a separate coronation, but will likely follow precedent and be crowned in the same service as King Charles.

For the coronation ceremony, the queen consorts are crowned using a smaller and more delicate variation of the Imperial State Crown used by the king.

Q: We have seen a lot of Queen Elizabeth’s crown this week, as it has been on her coffin this entire time and was focused upon a lot as the priests removed the crown from the coffin and placed it on the altar during her funeral. My question is how old is that crown? And how much is it worth?

A: The crown was made in 1937 using heritage diamonds from the royal collection.

Many experts have said the crown is “priceless.” The 317-carat Cullinan II centerpiece diamond on its own is worth hundreds of millions of pounds, British jewelers say. It was cut from the largest diamond ever found – a 3,601-carat stone found in Africa in 1905. It has never officially been appraised, making estimates no more than guesswork by experts. It is due to its historic and cultural value that it is said to be priceless. Some experts, still, have guessed that the crown (which is adorned with 2,901 precious stones, most with their own unique origins and histories) between $3 and $5 billion.

The crown is kept at the Tower of London between state events.

It should also be noted that the crown is so heavy the queen had to stop wearing it years ago.

Q: When the queen’s coffin was not in motion, it was suspended on some sort of raised platform. The people on television kept calling that platform something, but I never caught it. What is that called?

A: The queen’s closed coffin rested on a raised platform, known as a catafalque.

Q: Is it true Queen Elizabeth had her coffin made many years ago?

A: Media resources report that yes, the queen had her coffin made about 30 years ago.

Q: I watched every minute of the queen’s funeral on Monday and was so surprised by some of the things I saw. The one thing that was kind of strange was when that guy stepped forward and broke a stick in front of the coffin and then placed it on top. What was that all about? And what did King Charles place on her coffin?

A: That man was The Lord Chamberlain, according to British experts who were kind enough to offer explanations online for the millions of us who never saw this type of protocol before.

The Lord Chamberlain is Lord Parker of Minsmere, who once served as the head of M15. He broke the wand to signify the end of his service to the Queen as sovereign.

Q: Does William’s oldest son know that he will be king someday? I was just curious about at what age do they break the news to the kids that this will be their future. The whole thing is so fascinating to me.

A: Again, we accessed online tidbits from British media to find the answers to these questions, which we, too, find fascinating.

The Mirror says, “Prince George knows he will someday be King, but his mother, Kate, is keen to play it down. Prince George is aware that one day it will happen, but it’s not made a big deal of by his parents.

A story written by a British reporter says William and Kate have “kept their three children as shielded as possible from the realities of their royal futures so far. Both parents have been openly committed to giving them a normal upbringing, going so far as to give them regular chores on the farm in an effort to see them grow up like so many other children.”

It is said that Prince George, who is merely nine years old, has known for a little while that his future is to be king. Some media reports say his folks recently sat him down to discuss it because they were worried he might find out accidentally.

Q: Was Fergie at the queen’s funeral?

A: Yes. Apparently Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, sat in the second row with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, according to People Magazine. She was also seen with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, who is the son of Queen Elizabeth, for those who do not know.