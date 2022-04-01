The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: If I want to have an item placed on the city council agenda, how do I go about doing that?

A: To have an agenda item scheduled, call York City Clerk Amanda Ring at 402-363-2600. It should be noted that the agenda is closed 24 hours before the meeting time, so scheduling the items should be done by that point.

Q: The other day I could hear a train whistle west of York – it was in the distance. And that made me wonder how far away trains have to be from York in order for the whistles to be blown, due to the Quiet Zone.

A: The Quiet Zone in York created a situation in which trains cannot blow their horns at the crossings inside city limits. Before and after those thresholds, they can blare their horns.

Q: On Wednesday, there was a lot of street work being done on Lincoln Avenue in York. What kind of work were they doing?

A: Crews were doing crack sealing on Lincoln Avenue, on Wednesday.

Q: My neighbor has been doing a lot of work in his garage late at night, causing a lot of noise. Does the City of York have regulations as to when people can do certain things – noisemaking things – and when they can’t?

A: Section 23-2 of the municipal code says it is illegal for any person to operate a motor-driven or operated lawn mower, or to engage in any construction or demolition work within the city between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

If the noise continues to be a major problem, the reader can always contact the city and/or the police department about the matter.

Q: What are the earliest and latest dates in recorded history for Nebraska regarding measurable snowfalls?

A: According to statistics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, the earliest measurable snowfall in Nebraska was in on Sept. 29, in 1985, when .8 inches fell.

The latest measurable snowfalls were: three inches on May 4 in 1967; 2.2 inches on May 3 in 1907; and 2.7 inches on May 2 in 2013.

Q: How long had the acting Fillmore County Sheriff been acting Fillmore County Sheriff before he was arrested for DUI in Seward County?

A: Steve Julich, 41, had been the Fillmore County acting sheriff since November.

Q: How many registered voters are in York County and can you give us a break down of the numbers according to party?

A: The latest figures from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office show there are 9,890 registered voters in York County. Of them, 6,531 are Republicans; 1,578 are Democrats; 107 are Libertarians; 11 are registered as being members of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party; and 1,663 are considered to be non-partisan.

Q: I have a question about the candidates running for governor for our great state of Nebraska. I’ve only seen Republican candidates in statewide television commercials. Are there any Democrats running for governor?

A: Yes, there are Democrats running for governor.

They are Carol Blood of Bellevue and Roy Harris of Linwood.

And it should be noted there is a Libertarian candidate – Scott Zimmerman of Omaha.

Q: When the bison roamed free and wild in North America, was it all over North America or just in the plains?

A: Nestled between the Appalachian Mountains in the east and the Rocky Mountains in the west, lived an enormous herd of bison roaming across the Great Plains of central North America. It is estimated that 30 million bison were wandering the plaints when Columbus landed on the eastern shorts.

Q: I heard on the radio that Bruce Willis is suffering from something called Aphasia and he can’t act any longer. What exactly is Aphasia?

A: Yes, it was announced this week that actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with Aphasia, which is a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

According to an explanation from the Associated Press, Aphasia “typically occurs after a stroke or head injury, but can also develop gradually due to a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage. It is treated primarily with speech therapy and learning non-verbal means of communication.