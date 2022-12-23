Wonderline -- Readers are feeling the holiday spirit

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I continue to be so happy to see those old school Christmas movies played on television – the ones we grew up with. They bring back so many memories. I’m just curious as to how old those movies are – the old “Claymation” movies, like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

A: These classics were directed and produced by the same creative team. Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass first went into business shortly after World War II, just as television was becoming a mass medium, and their collaboration yielded many of America’s move beloved Christmas programming.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was created in 1964. In this one, actor and folk singer Burl Ives voiced Sam the Snowman as the narrator.

Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town was created in 1970. This one of course features Santa (Kris Kringle), the Winter Warlock and the Burgermeister Meisterburger. Featured are the voices of Mickey Rooney and Fred Astaire.

Q: What is the most popular appetizer/snack that people in the United States make for Christmas?

A: We looked at a lot of different sources and the top two seem to be pigs in a blanket and cheese balls.

Q: Where did the idea of Santa’s helpers being elves come from?

A: A number of sources say the origin of elves is rooted in Germanic, Scandanavian and British folklores. In the past, many believed these tiny beings possessed magical powers to protect the homes of people who were good from bad things. And as for the bad people, elves dealt with them by playing pranks on them.

Then there was the 1823 poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (most commonly known as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ in which Santa himself was described: “He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf.”

The, a book called “The House of Santa Claus, a Christmas Fairy Show,” by Austin Thompson was published in 1876, which also played an instrumental role in further popularizing the image of Santa’s elves to the world.

As the theory of Santa became more and more a part of holiday culture, so did the theory of his helpers, the elves.

Q: Who invented the candy cane and what does it have to do with Christmas?

A: The Christmas candy cane originated in Germany about 250 years ago. They started as straight white sugar sticks.

The story goes that a choir master, in 1670, was worried about the children sitting quietly all through the long Christmas nativity service. So he gave them something to eat to keep them quite. He made them into a “J” shape, like a shepherd’s crook, to remind them of the shepherds that visited the Baby Jesus at the first Christmas.

Sometime around 1900 the red stripes were added and they were flavored with peppermint or wintergreen.

Around 1920, Bob McCormack from Georgia started making candy canes for his friends and family. That’s when it became a retail product.

Q: Why do people decorate sugar cookies for Christmas?

A: Modern Christmas cookies can trace their history to recipes from Medieval European biscuits. By the 16th century, Christmas biscuits had become popular across Europe.

The earliest examples of Christmas cookies in the United States were brought by the Dutch in the early 17th century. Due to a wide range of cheap imported products from Germany between 1871 and 1906, cookie cutters became available in American markets. These imported cookie cutters often depicted highly styled images with subjects designed to hang on Christmas trees. Due to the availability of the cutters, recipes began to appear in cookbooks designed for their use.

In the early 20th century, U.S. merchants started importing decorated cookies from Germany to be used as presents.

Q: Who came up with the idea of Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer?

A: According to a piece by the History Channel, Rudolph, “the most famous reindeer of all,” was born over 100 years after his eight flying counterparts. The red-nosed wonder was the creation of Robert L. May, a copywriter at the Montgomery Ward department store.

“In 1939, May wrote a Christmas-themed story-poem to help bring holiday traffic into his store. Using a similar rhyme pattern to Moore’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ May told the story of Rudolph, a young reindeer who was teased by the other deer because of his large, glowing, red nose. But, When Christmas Eve turned foggy and Santa worried that he wouldn’t be able to deliver gifts that night, the former outcast saved Christmas by leading the sleigh by the light of his red nose. Rudolph’s message — that given the opportunity, a liability can be turned into an asset — proved popular.

“Montgomery Ward sold almost two and a half million copies of the story in 1939. When it was reissued in 1946, the book sold over three and half million copies. Several years later, one of May’s friends, Johnny Marks, wrote a short song based on Rudolph’s story (1949). It was recorded by Gene Autry and sold over two million copies. Since then, the story has been translated into 25 languages and been made into a television movie, narrated by Burl Ives, which has charmed audiences every year since 1964.”

Q: Our grandma was talking about when she was a kid and how special the one-room school house Christmas programs were back in her day. I mentioned that to other people and they themselves remember having Christmas programs in their one-room country schools, or said their parents went to one-room country schools. My question is how many one-room country schools existed in Nebraska before they became obsolete?

A: By 1918, the state of Nebraska had nearly 7,000 little one-house country schools.

By 1986, that number had dropped down to 385.

And within two decades after that, they were all gone.

Q: Where did the tradition of the Christmas tree come from?

A: Evergreen trees (the trees used for Christmas trees) are perpetually green, and been used as a symbol of eternal life since the ancient Egyptians and Hebrews. Scandinavians believed that the evergreen could scare away the devil, according to several sources. Decorating an evergreen tree in honor of Christmas became popular in the Middle Ages, especially in Germany. The decorations then consisted of candles and wafers, to symbolize Christ and the Host. Martin Luther is actually said to be the first person to put candles on a tree.

The tree became popular in Europe and America in the 18th century and the Victorians started decorating them with candies and cakes hung with ribbon. Woolworth Department Store began selling manufactured Christmas ornaments in 1880 and the custom became big very fast.

The first electronically lighted Christmas tree appeared in 1882.

Q: Where did the Christmas stocking tradition come from?

A: The custom was founded by the most influential figure in the shaping of today’s Santa Claus, St. Nicholas of Myra, a fourth-century bishop who was known for his charity and wisdom. According to legend, a poor Italian father was faced with selling one of his three daughters into slavery in order to afford the dowries needed for others to marry. One night, the daughters had washed out their stockings and hung them over the fireplace to dry. Having heard of the family’s misfortune, the good saint decided to pay them a visit.

Late that night, in the darkness riding his faithful white steed he stopped by their house and saw the stockings through the window. He secretly tossed three bags filled with gold coins down the chimney. The bags fell into the stockings that were hanging by the fire. His kindhearted gift made it possible for all three maidens to marry.

A variation of the story is that he tossed the bags through the window into the stockings. This idea may have accounted for the gifts being delivered to those without chimneys.

Through his life, St. Nicholas tried to help others while inspiring them to do the same. Legends of his unselfish giving spread all over Northern Europe. Like so many other traditions in America, the legends were introduced by immigrants who brought beliefs when they crossed the Atlantic.

Q: In the television show “Frosty the Snowman,” what was the name of the magician with the magic hat?

A: Professor Hinkle.

Q: I love my pecan pie, but sometimes it ends up that the top is so hard I can’t cut it. Do you have a solution?

A: We had this question asked a few months back, also, so it appears the issue of hard-topped pecan pie continues.

We asked a number of avid bakers and there were some ideas on how to avoid this.

One baker said this can be avoided by taking the pie out of the oven when it’s just started to set in the middle – when you think it’s undercooked . . . it will finish setting as it cools. This will alleviate the top from getting hard from being overbaked.

Another suggestion we found in an old church cookbook said that simply by lowering the oven temperature by 25 degrees under what’s called for in the recipe should do the trick.

We also found a tip online that said to avoid this end result, “Cover the top with a piece of aluminum foil for the last 10-15 minutes of baking. If the crust isn’t brown enough, just make a dome of foil that rests on the edge of the topping.”

Also, another pecan pie tip, to keep it from getting hard on top is to check where your oven’s heating element is located. If the heating element is on the top, place the baking rack further down, further away from the overhead heating element.