Women get jail, probation and a hefty fine for hauling marijuana through York County

YORK – Two women from Indiana accused of hauling marijuana through York County after being stopped by Nebraska State Patrol troopers on Interstate 80 have been sentenced in York County District Court.

Hayley A. Cashier and Andrea Jones were initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and having no drug tax stamp – all felonies.

The affidavit filed with the county court says the women’s vehicle was stopped because of speeding.

The trooper says in his affidavit he could immediately smell a “strong cover-up odor emitting from the vehicle and saw several opened air fresheners around the front seats of the vehicle.”

The driver was Cashier, 30. The passenger was Jones, who is also 30 years old.

The trooper said Cashier was visibly nervous and shaking while talking with him.

A probable cause search was conducted and troopers found two heat-sealed packages of marijuana and THC products. Troopers say the total amount of marijuana in those bags was 11.3 ounces. Located in the same bag “was one heat-sealed bag containing one pound of raw marijuana. Located in the back cargo area was a suitcase with a lock on the zipper. Located in that bag were 13 heat-sealed bags containing one pound of raw marijuana in each bag. Also located in the suitcase was one heat-seal machine and a roll of heat-seal bags. The total amount of marijuana was 16.5 pounds.”

Both women were placed under arrest and two dogs were transported for safe lodging at Adopt A Pet.

Eventually, plea agreements were reached in their cases.

This past week, Cashier was sentenced to 30 days in jail for a Class 3 misdemeanor and the other charges were dismissed.

Jones, however, was sentenced on a Class 4 felony. She was ordered to three years of probation to include three 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived by the court if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation. She was also fined $9,000.