Women accused of hauling marijuana through York County

YORK – Two women from Indiana are accused of hauling marijuana through York County after being stopped by Nebraska State Patrol troopers on Interstate 80.

Hayley A. Cashier and Andrea Jones are charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and having no drug tax stamp.

Their cases have been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

The affidavit filed with the county court says the women’s vehicle was stopped because of speeding.

The trooper says in his affidavit he could immediately smell a “strong cover-up odor emitting from the vehicle and saw several opened air fresheners around the front seats of the vehicle.

The driver was Cashier, 30. The passenger was Jones, who is also 30 years old.

The trooper alleges Cashier was visibly nervous and shaking while talking with him.